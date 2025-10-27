First World War soldier from Haslingden buried in France

Haslingden born soldier, Lance Corporal Fred Ramsbottom, has been laid to rest in France more than a century after his death.

More than a century after his death in the First World War, Lance Corporal Fred Ramsbottom of the Suffolk Regiment was laid to rest yesterday (22 October 2025) with full military honours at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Loos British Cemetery Extension in France.

In early March 2020, a de-mining operation on the northern outskirts of Lens on land designated for a new hospital—led to the discovery of human remains. On 9 March, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission was notified, and a careful archaeological excavation followed. The remains indicated the grave was lost in the chaos of battle.

Artefacts recovered at the site showed the soldier had served in the Suffolk Regiment and died after 1916. The Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’, launched an investigation to identify the fallen soldier. Research narrowed the search to five missing men from the Suffolk Regiment in the area. Following genealogical investigation their living descendants were traced and DNA proved that the remains were those of Lance Corporal Fred Ramsbottom.

Lance Corporal Ramsbottom was killed on 27 April 1917 while serving in the Loos sector. Of the nine soldiers from his battalion killed between 23–28 April, five—including Fred—had no known grave and were commemorated on the Loos Memorial to the Missing.

Today, Fred Ramsbottom has finally been reunited with his comrades.

Fred’s family paid heartfelt tribute to him with moving words that reflect both their grief and pride:

“Just when his hopes were brightest, Just when his thoughts were best, He was called from a world of sorrow, To that land of eternal rest.” “When justice stands triumphant, And comes the peace we crave, There still shall be remembered, The unreturning brave.”

The bugler sounds Reveille (Crown Copyright)

The service was organised by the JCCC and attended by members of Fred’s family, representatives of the 1st Battalion the Royal Anglian Regiment, and CWGC staff.

The coffin is guarded by members of the firing party prior to the start of the service (Crown Copyright)

Alexia Clark, MOD War Detective, said:

It has been a privilege to research this case, to have been able to identify Lance Corporal Ramsbottom, and to have been able to lay him to rest today. I am extremely grateful to 1st Battalion the Royal Anglian Regiment who have provided the bearer party and firing party for the funeral, and to the members of Fred’s family who travelled to be here today.

Dr James Wallis, Head of Commemorations at the CWGC, said:

It has been an honour for us to recover and help identify Lance Corporal Ramsbottom, so that he can be laid to rest in our Loos British Cemetery Extension with full military honours. We will care for this grave and that of his comrades, in perpetuity.

Fred’s grave will now be cared for in perpetuity by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, ensuring his sacrifice is never forgotten.