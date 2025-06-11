UK Health Security Agency
|Printable version
First yellow heat-health alert of 2025 issued for 4 regions
The alert is currently in place for the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions of England.
Today sees the first yellow heat-health alert issued of the year, as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reminds health and social care services to prepare for further alerts through summer as temperatures heat up.
The alert is currently in place from 9pm on Thursday 12 June to 8am on 15 June and covers the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions.
The Met Office has forecast temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius (ºC) on Friday. Whilst temperatures may not seem too high for the general population for now, data from UKHSA shows that even at these forecasted temperatures, vulnerable groups and health care services can be impacted.
Under UKHSA and the Met Office’s Weather-Health alerting system, a yellow alert means that any impacts will likely include:
- increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations
- an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:
“Our findings shows that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.
“The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.’’
There are additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as:
- keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly
- keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm
- if you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening
- knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them
Our UKHSA data dashboard provides the latest details on HHAs currently in place and their duration, while our latest blog details how exactly heat impacts the body and what we can do avoid the negative effects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-yellow-heat-health-alert-of-2025-issued-for-4-regions
Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency
Measles outbreaks continue with risk of holidays causing surge06/06/2025 09:10:00
Latest UKHSA data shows outbreaks continuing, with 109 cases confirmed in April and 86 so far in May.
Small rise in serious yeast infections30/05/2025 10:20:00
Bloodstream infections caused by yeast rose by 4% in 2024, compared to 2023.
First detection of West Nile virus in UK mosquitoes21/05/2025 15:15:00
UKHSA says there is no evidence to suggest ongoing circulation of the virus in birds or mosquitos in the UK and the risk to the general public is very low
Latest data on listeriosis09/05/2025 09:25:00
The infection can cause severe illnesses in the elderly, immunocompromised or those with underlying chronic conditions.
UKHSA publishes new analysis of health inequalities in England02/05/2025 15:20:00
Data shows current state of health inequalities caused by infectious diseases, as well as environmental health hazards
AI could help detect and investigate foodborne illness outbreaks14/03/2025 16:15:00
UKHSA is exploring the role that artificial intelligence (AI) could play in helping scientists to detect and investigate foodborne illness outbreaks.
Lassa fever contact tracing underway10/03/2025 09:10:00
UKHSA is tracing contacts of a person who travelled to England with Lassa fever and has since returned to Nigeria, with overall public risk remaining very low.