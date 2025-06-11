First yellow heat-health alert of 2025 issued for 4 regions

The alert is currently in place for the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions of England.

Today sees the first yellow heat-health alert issued of the year, as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reminds health and social care services to prepare for further alerts through summer as temperatures heat up.

The alert is currently in place from 9pm on Thursday 12 June to 8am on 15 June and covers the East of England, East Midlands, London and South East regions.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius (ºC) on Friday. Whilst temperatures may not seem too high for the general population for now, data from UKHSA shows that even at these forecasted temperatures, vulnerable groups and health care services can be impacted.

Under UKHSA and the Met Office’s Weather-Health alerting system, a yellow alert means that any impacts will likely include:

increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations

an increase in risk to health for individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:

“Our findings shows that even moderate heat can result in serious health outcomes, especially for older adults, and it is therefore important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“The forecasted high temperatures are expected to be short-lived but could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.’’

There are additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as:

keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun

if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly

keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm

if you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening

knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them

Our UKHSA data dashboard provides the latest details on HHAs currently in place and their duration, while our latest blog details how exactly heat impacts the body and what we can do avoid the negative effects.