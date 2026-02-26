techUK
|Printable version
First-ever AI Strategy for UKRI marks bold plan to make AI deliver for UK’s cutting-edge science and research efforts
UK Research and Innovation has published its first AI Strategy, setting out a long-term plan backed by £1.6 billion to strengthen the UK’s AI research, skills and infrastructure. The framework outlines six priority areas aimed at advancing technology development, supporting responsible AI and translating scientific excellence into economic and societal benefit.
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has set out its first-ever AI Strategy backed by £1.6 billion for the AI sector between now and the end of the decade. This will build on the UK’s strengths in computing and agentic AI to support breakthroughs in healthcare, energy, public services and beyond making AI work for good.
Investment under this new strategy will focus on 6 priority areas:
- Advancing technology development
- Transforming research through AI
- Developing AI skills and talent
- Accelerating innovation for economic growth and societal benefit
- Championing responsible and trustworthy AI
- Building world-class AI data and infrastructure
This strategy demonstrates UKRI’s intention invest in mathematics, computer science and engineering research. This is what underpins AI expertise and will turn the UK’s scientific and research excellence into economic advantage by supporting regional clusters, creating new jobs and backing technologies with high-growth potential.
Read the full UKRI AI Research and Innovation Strategic Framework here.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/first-ever-ai-strategy-for-ukri-marks-bold-plan-to-make-ai-deliver-for-uk-s-cutting-edge-science-and-research-efforts.html
Latest News from
techUK
Mobile Market Review: what is it and what’s next for UK connectivity25/02/2026 11:25:00
The government’s Mobile Market Review (MMR), launched at techUK’s Future Telecoms Conference in early February 2026, marks an important moment for the future of the UK mobile sector.
techUK response to MHRA’s call for evidence on AI regulation24/02/2026 16:25:00
techUK has submitted its response to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency call for evidence on AI regulation in healthcare, reflecting input from across the sector.
Policing Tomorrow – Spring 2026 Publication24/02/2026 11:25:00
The third edition of Policing Tomorrow highlights emerging science and technology supporting policing, including work on violence against women and girls, forensics and natural language processing tools.
Procurement week 202623/02/2026 16:25:00
Procurement week 2026 will bring together policymakers, buyers and suppliers to examine the evolving role of procurement in technology adoption, sustainability and public sector reform. Across six sessions, the programme will explore the impact of the Procurement Act 2023, AI in decision-making and practical strategies for competing and delivering under new commercial models.
India AI Impact Summit: Day 423/02/2026 11:25:00
Day 4 marked the high-level leaders' plenary and CEO roundtables at the AI Impact Summit, with the main summit closed to invited guests only.
India AI Impact Summit: Day 323/02/2026 10:33:00
Read techUK's updates from Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit, New Delhi.
Implementing human rights principles in tech23/02/2026 09:25:00
Over the course of this Human Rights Campaign week, techUK’s members and partners explored a wide range of issues across the tech and human rights landscape which paint an intriguing picture as to how human rights are conceptualised and implemented today, and raising important questions as to where we go from here.
Call for contributions: A sustainable future for Cloud, Data and AI20/02/2026 09:20:00
At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.