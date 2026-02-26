First-ever AI Strategy for UKRI marks bold plan to make AI deliver for UK’s cutting-edge science and research efforts

UK Research and Innovation has published its first AI Strategy, setting out a long-term plan backed by £1.6 billion to strengthen the UK’s AI research, skills and infrastructure. The framework outlines six priority areas aimed at advancing technology development, supporting responsible AI and translating scientific excellence into economic and societal benefit.

Investment under this new strategy will focus on 6 priority areas:

Advancing technology development

Transforming research through AI

Developing AI skills and talent

Accelerating innovation for economic growth and societal benefit

Championing responsible and trustworthy AI

Building world-class AI data and infrastructure

This strategy demonstrates UKRI’s intention invest in mathematics, computer science and engineering research. This is what underpins AI expertise and will turn the UK’s scientific and research excellence into economic advantage by supporting regional clusters, creating new jobs and backing technologies with high-growth potential.

