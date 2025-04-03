National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
First-ever NHS treatment approved for advanced Hodgkin lymphoma
New combination therapy offers hope to 800 people annually with late-stage blood cancer.
From yesterday, adults with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma have access to a new treatment, after we recommended brentuximab vedotin (brand name Adcetris) in combination with other therapies for routine NHS use.
Around 800 people annually with previously untreated stage 3 or 4 CD30-positive Hodgkin lymphoma could benefit from this treatment, which combines brentuximab vedotin with doxorubicin, dacarbazine and vinblastine.
This marks our first recommendation specifically for previously untreated late-stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma and follows an improved confidential discount to the NHS on the treatment's list price offered by the company Takeda.
Yesterday's recommendation represents a significant milestone for people with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma. Having an alternative to chemotherapy on its own is particularly important for these patients, many of whom may have been told that there is no further effective treatment available to them.
Helen Knight, our director of medicines evaluation
Helen continued: "The evidence shows brentuximab combination therapy could help increase how long people have before their cancer gets worse and potentially enable them to live longer compared with current standard treatments."
Clinical evidence from the ECHELON-1 trial showed that brentuximab combination therapy significantly delays disease progression and prolongs survival compared to standard chemotherapy regimens. The trial demonstrated impressive overall survival rates for people receiving the new treatment.
We are excited that NICE has recommended a new treatment which will provide hope and improved outcomes for patients with advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma who face challenges with currently available treatments.
Dallas Pounds, director of services at Lymphoma Action
Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects cells in the lymphatic system. Advanced (stage 3 and 4) CD30-positive Hodgkin lymphoma most commonly affects younger adults aged 20 to 24 years and older adults aged 75 to 79 years.
People with Hodgkin lymphoma experience symptoms including fatigue, fever, night sweats, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. The condition can be physically and emotionally challenging, with many patients unable to work and reliant on family and friends for support.
Current treatments can cause significant side effects including lung toxicity, fertility problems and increased risk of heart disease. The main aim of treatment is to cure the disease or create long-term remission.
Brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) is given as an infusion into a vein, with patients typically receiving several cycles of therapy as part of their treatment plan. It will be used in combination with doxorubicin, dacarbazine and vinblastine.
Our recommendation means the treatment will be available immediately through the Cancer Drugs Fund, with interim funding provided until routine commissioning begins.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/first-ever-nhs-treatment-approved-for-advanced-hodgkin-lymphoma
