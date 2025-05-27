First-ever students in Malawi graduate with dental degree

Scottish Government-backed project marks major milestone.

A Scottish Government-backed initiative to improve oral health in Malawi has marked a major milestone with the graduation of the country’s first-ever home-grown dentists.

Ten students from Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) have become the first in Malawi’s history to qualify with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery, a vital step in improving access to oral healthcare for millions.

Historically Malawi has one of the lowest dentist-to-population ratios in the world. In 2016, Malawi had about 40 dentists (all overseas trained) for a population of around 18 million people.

Through the MalDent project – supported by the Scottish Government since 2018 – Malawi has established the first national dental degree programme and developed its first-ever oral health policy. This training provides a new generation of locally based dentists, strengthening dental education and improving oral health in Malawi.

Marking Africa Day 2025, which celebrates more than 60 years of African unity, External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said that the MalDent project was an example of how Scotland’s work to fight poverty, injustice and inequality in Malawi was building a better future for its people.

Mr Robertson recently said:

“While some governments’ support for overseas aid has been in retreat, the Scottish Government is proud to stand behind its values that supporting people in our partner countries to improve their standard of living is, morally, the right thing to do. “The MalDent project is an example of how our international development work is supporting a healthier and fairer future for people in Malawi, delivering long-term impact that will transform lives for years to come. “On Africa Day, we are proud to celebrate Scotland’s long-standing friendship and partnership with Malawi and look forward to achieving more successes such as this together.”

Professor Wakisa Mulwafu, Executive Dean of the School of Medicine and Oral Health at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), recently said:

“The MalDent Project has helped us to create a new workforce to address the oral health of people in Malawi. These graduates will play a vital role in delivering clinical care, shaping policy, supporting education, and leading improvements in health systems for years to come.”

Professor Jeremy Bagg OBE, University of Glasgow, recently said:

"This marks a milestone for oral health in Malawi. I'm proud of the graduates and deeply grateful to the Scottish Government. It’s proof that locally-led solutions, backed by sustained support, can drive lasting change."

Background

The MalDent Project was launched in 2018 to establish Malawi’s first Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree and develop a National Oral Health Policy. The first cohort of MalDent-trained dentists graduated in April 2025 from Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.

As of April 2025, there are 137 dental students currently studying for a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree.

The MalDent project is supported by University of Glasgow, Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Glasgow, NHS GGC, NHS Lothian, and NHS Education for Scotland, Glasgow School of Art, Dentaid, Smileawi, Bridge2Aid, AMECA, Medical Aid International, The Borrow Foundation, Henry Schein Dental, Dental Association of Malawi.

Since 2018, £1.6 million has been invested by the Scottish Government in the MalDent Project. More information about the Scottish Government’s international development work on global health is available on gov.scot.