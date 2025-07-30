First-time buyers to benefit from 40,000 new homes on brownfield railway land

Neighbourhoods in Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Cambridge will be transformed with homes, green spaces, shops and hotels.

Transport Secretary unlocks surplus railway land across the country to kickstart £1 billion of development of up to 40,000 new homes over a decade, with over 15,000 in the next 5 years

Chair appointed for Platform4, a new development company which will spur thousands of new jobs and local regeneration across the country, in areas including Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Cambridge

the move supports the government’s Plan for Change commitment to build 1.5 million homes, boosting local economic growth and private sector investment

Thousands of potential homeowners and families are set to benefit from new high-quality homes built on surplus railway land, as the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, unlocks brownfield sites across the country for development.

In a major boost for working people wanting to rent or own their first property, the government is today (30 July 2025) unveiling the new company, Platform4, to kickstart the delivery of up to 40,000 new homes over the coming decade by transforming surplus land into thriving communities.

Previously, London and Continental Railways Ltd and Network Rail’s Property Team operated independently, each managing different aspects of surplus rail land across the UK.

This fragmented approach often led to inefficiencies, duplicated efforts and missed opportunities for strategic development.

Now, Platform4 will bring these 2 functions, skills and capabilities together in a unified structure to deliver 40,000 homes over the coming decade by disposing of surplus rail land, attracting private investment and accelerating community regeneration. By working together, instead of separately, Platform4 is expected to generate an additional £227 million by delivering at greater pace and scale.

The move will breathe life into forgotten corners of Britain’s railway land, from disused goods yards to vacant industrial sites, kickstarting £1 billion worth of new developments across the country.

Neighbourhoods in cities including Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Cambridge will be transformed with homes, green spaces, shops and hotels – creating thousands of jobs.

Launching the government-owned property company and appointing the Chair, Bek Seeley, marks a significant milestone for the government’s Plan for Change commitment to build 1.5 million homes, with Platform4 aiming to attract more than £350 million in private sector investment.

The company will tackle the challenges associated with building on railway land and will form partnerships with other public sector landowners to make the land more attractive to private developers.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

Our railways are more than just connections between places – they create economic opportunity and drive regeneration. It’s exciting to picture the thousands of families who will live in these future homes, the vibrant neighbourhoods springing up and the new businesses that will launch thanks to these developments. Platform4 will breathe new life into these spaces, delivering tens of thousands of new homes as part of our Plan for Change promise to build 1.5 million homes, while reviving communities around rail stations, supporting jobs and driving economic growth.

Four sites already earmarked for development include Newcastle Forth Goods Yards, Manchester Mayfield, Cambridge and Nottingham, which together will see over 2,700 new homes delivered and brownfield land transformed into vibrant neighbourhoods:

Newcastle Forth Goods Yard: opportunity for up to 600 new homes and unlocking additional new homes

Manchester Mayfield: opportunity for 1,500 new homes

Cambridge: a mixed-use development with 425 homes

Nottingham: 200 new homes following 348 successfully delivered homes at The Barnum

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner, said:

We are facing a housing crisis which has led to a generation being locked out of homeownership, all while land sits empty and disused across the country. We said we’d do everything possible to get Britain building, and that’s why today we’re setting out how we’ll get more homes built across surplus railway network sites in line with our brownfield-first approach and our Plan for Change target of delivering 1.5 million homes.

Platform4 will champion putting stations at the heart of communities, unlocking growth, regeneration and opportunities in surrounding and connected areas. The company has been formed from the merger of London and Continental Railways Limited and Network Rail’s property development team.

Profits generated from the property company will be reinvested into Britain’s railways, supporting better services and infrastructure while delivering value for passengers and taxpayers.

Platform4’s creation demonstrates decisive action taken by the government to help rebuild Britain, helping to deliver new homes and the critical infrastructure that underpins economic growth. This infrastructure delivery will drive future productivity and higher living standards across the country, creating opportunities for businesses and workers alike.

An established leader with a wealth of experience in transport-led regeneration, Bek Seeley, will chair Platform4.

Having previously worked across both the public and private sectors, Bek led Lendlease’s development business in Europe for several years and now works in various roles supporting complex regeneration projects across the UK. Bek is also Chair of the Euston housing delivery group, delivering ambitious regeneration and housing for the local area.

Bek Seeley, Chair of Platform4, said:

Platform4 will deliver on key government priorities, creating new homes and jobs and stimulating economic growth. Working alongside our partners and local authorities, we will create sustainable places that bring communities and customers together and leave a positive legacy for future generations.

Ian Hoad, CEO of Keepmoat, said:

We are delighted to welcome Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport and our partners from Network Rail to our Heaton Quarter Development in Newcastle, to announce the launch of Platform4, which will help to unlock the delivery of thousands of much needed new homes cross the UK. Keepmoat is one of the UK’s leading partnership homebuilders and over 80% of our current developments are on brownfield land, so we recognise the huge potential of unlocking more unused railway land to support the delivery of new homes. We are looking forward to continuing to work with our partners to play our part in supporting that delivery.

Helen Gordon, CEO of Grainger plc, said:

Platform4’s launch, with its focus on brownfield railway sites, is most welcome. These well-connected locations are ideal for delivering the high-quality, sustainable homes we need. Our partnership with Network Rail, delivering rental homes, highlights how public and private collaboration can accelerate housing delivery, boosting economic growth and vibrant communities.

Neil Jefferson, CEO at the Home Builders Federation, said:

The public sector can play a key part in providing the sites for the homes the country needs and we welcome moves to bring more of this land forward for development. Doing so will help address our chronic housing crisis, allow young people to access decent accommodation, create tens of thousands of jobs and generate investment in infrastructure and amenities in communities across the country.

British Property Federation said: