Fish and shellfish farm consultation

Proposed changes to regulation of deposits.

Views are being sought on changes to the regulation of deposits from fish and shellfish farms to simplify the consenting process.

Under the current framework, responsibility for the regulation of fish farm environmental deposits between zero and three nautical miles sits with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

For farms located between three and 12 nautical miles, regulation of fish farm environmental deposits falls to the Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team, of the Scottish Government.

The consultation proposes that SEPA becomes the lead authority for fish farm environmental deposits across the zero to 12 nautical mile zone.

In addition, the consultation seeks views on related proposals for amendments to exemptions for requirements for marine licences for the purposes of reducing regulatory duplication.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon said:

“Innovations in technology mean that aquaculture sites can now be located further from the shore. These developments have the potential to reduce the environmental impact of marine farming by lessening interactions with wild salmonids and supporting farmed fish health and welfare. “The Scottish Government proposes a consistent approach to the regulation and consenting of aquaculture development and activity right across the zero to 12 nautical mile zone. This could boost the marine fish and shellfish farming industry, whilst ensuring consistency and robust assessment of development proposals. “Protecting Scotland’s marine environment is crucial and supports marine industries. The benefits to coastal and island communities could be significant and I would particularly encourage these communities to share their views before the consultation ends in December.”

Background

The 12 week consultation runs until 16 December 2025 Regulation of fish and shellfish farm deposits – Scottish Government consultations – Citizen Space