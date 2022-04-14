Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Fisheries and Seafood Scheme Re-Launches
Domestic funding scheme will continue in England, providing support to the seafood sector
The Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS) relaunched yesterday (13 April) to help support the long-term sustainability, resilience, and prosperity of the seafood sector across England.
Following the initial success of the scheme, which first opened last year, at least £6 million in funding has been secured every year until April 2025, providing long term investment to the sector.
The scheme will continue to fund projects that boost business resilience and increase sustainability across our world-class fishing industry, further strengthening support for food producers across the catching, processing and aquaculture sectors.
This builds on the work of the first year of the scheme, which saw more than 500 projects approved for a range of seafood and marine businesses, charities and other organisations.
Improvements this year include simplified guidance, enhanced levels of funding for micro-entities and funding that is better targeted at the sector’s needs.
Regular reviews will ensure FaSS continues to evolve over the next three years to reflect feedback from across the sector, evolving policies and the needs of the industry.
The scheme will continue to be administered by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) on behalf of Defra. The MMO has a team ready to provide advice and support to potential applicants.
Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis said:
The Fisheries and Seafood Scheme has already approved 500 projects for funding across our sector. Through the scheme, we are better able to target support and invest in projects that champion the seafood sector and support its long-term sustainability.
We have expanded the scheme until 2025, providing a welcome boost for coastal communities around the country. I urge all eligible organisations to apply.
Tom McCormack, Chief Executive Officer of the MMO, said:
The MMO wants our fishing and seafood sectors to continue to develop, adapt and ultimately succeed as we move forward into our new era as an independent coastal state.
We look forward to working with applicants from across England and supporting our fishing and seafood communities through the continuation of the already successful Fisheries and Seafood Scheme
Defra and the MMO will continue to work with industry to provide financial assistance through the FaSS to deliver sustainable growth in the catching, processing and aquaculture sectors, boosting coastal businesses and communities. In addition, FaSS will also deliver some funding thorough more flexible calls for projects, based on specific policies.
For projects which last less than a year, the MMO recommends that applicants aim to complete their project within the same financial year as application. To ensure long-term support is delivered to the sector, the FaSS will now also support multi-annual projects which can be completed up until the end of February 2025.
Notes to editors:
-
The scheme draws on the £13.5 million allocated annually to the sector in England through the recent three-year spending review settlement. This covers grants, technical assistance, the data collection framework and control and enforcement.
-
The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will announce their own schemes in due course.
-
Further detail on the Fisheries and Seafood Scheme can be found on the scheme webpage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fisheries-and-seafood-scheme-re-launches
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Forestry Commission takes robust action to combat spread of tree disease14/04/2022 15:20:00
New plant health requirements introduced following further findings of the tree pathogen Phytophthora pluvialis to combat further spread.
New bathing water status in the Isle of Wight and Oxford13/04/2022 10:10:10
Part of the Wolvercote Mill Stream at Port Meadow, Oxford, and the East Cowes Esplanade on the Isle of Wight will be added to the list of bathing waters.
Exit scheme opens to support farmers who wish to leave the industry and create opportunities for new entrants12/04/2022 14:20:00
Government opens application window for the Lump Sum Exit Scheme to facilitate a voluntary planned exit from the industry.
Over 314,000 homes better protected due to flood protection work12/04/2022 11:10:00
A £2.6 billion, six-year programme of work dedicated to improving flood and coastal defences has exceeded its original targets by 14,000 homes.
Government announces new crackdown on fly-tipping11/04/2022 14:20:00
Plans to save money for households disposing of DIY waste, alongside new grant funding for Local Authorities to clamp down on fly-tipping.
Iain Coucher announced as preferred Ofwat Chair candidate08/04/2022 14:20:00
The Environment Secretary has selected Iain Coucher as the Government’s preferred candidate to succeed Jonson Cox as the Chair of Ofwat.
Forestry Commission launches ground-breaking apprenticeship programme for the forestry sector06/04/2022 15:05:00
First-of-its-kind opportunity offers an exciting career pathway into the forestry sector for people from all backgrounds and abilities.
Bees’ Needs Awards Winners announced04/04/2022 11:20:00
The awards recognise and celebrate examples of exemplary initiatives to support pollinators.