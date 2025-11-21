Proposals to ensure a sustainable future for demersal fish stocks.

The Scottish Government has published a series of draft Fisheries Management Plans aimed at securing a sustainable future for demersal fish stocks.

These evidence-based plans set out actions designed to support the delivery of sustainable fisheries for current and future generations and are developed in collaboration with the fishing sector.

The Scottish Government has led on the joint development of the 11 proposed Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs), working in partnership with the other UK Administrations.

Demersal fish live and feed on or near the seabed. Last year, they made up 25% of the total value of fish landed by Scottish vessels, with around 157 boats in Scotland mainly fishing for these species.

The plans cover eleven different demersal fish stocks with proposed actions varying for each, however, the overall ambition of each plan is to:

Harvest demersal stocks sustainably and responsibly

Address unnecessary waste and illegal discarding

Take steps to minimise the impact of demersal fisheries on the marine environment

Support fishing businesses to continue to deliver economic and cultural benefits for communities

Reduce the impact of fishing on climate change and support the fishing industry to adapt to its impacts

The consultation will run until 11 March 2026, and the Scottish Government is urging the fishing industry, environmental organisations and those with an interest in fishing to respond.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Mairi Gougeon said:

“Our vision is for Scotland to be a world class fishing nation, delivering responsible and sustainable fisheries management. That’s why we are committed to working in partnership with the fishing industry to ensure our seas are managed sustainably and responsibly.

“These draft Fisheries Management Plans mark a significant step forward in delivering our Fisheries Management Strategy whilst enhancing transparency, supporting innovation and mitigating the effects of climate change. I encourage everyone with an interest in Scotland’s marine environment to engage with this consultation and help shape the future of our fisheries.”

Welsh Government Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

"I welcome the launch of this joint consultation which is another positive step forward in the delivery of our ambitious plans across the UK to publish 43 Fisheries Management Plans. These will deliver long term sustainable management of our fisheries. The Welsh Government is jointly responsible for the Northern Shelf Hake FMP and we look forward to hearing views.”

Northern Ireland’s Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir said:

“The management of these stocks is of importance to the Northern Ireland fishing fleet and I welcome the opportunity for people to provide feedback on the future sustainable management of these fisheries.”

Background

Respond to the consultation at: 11 Proposed Joint UK Fisheries Management Plans for Demersal Fish Stocks - Scottish Government consultations - Citizen Space

Scotland's Fisheries Management Strategy

Fisheries Management Plans are a statutory requirement under the Fisheries Act.

The Scottish Government is responsible for leading the development of 21 out of 43 FMPs across the UK. The consultation follows extensive stakeholder workshops and pre-consultation engagement.

The fish stocks covered by the eleven fisheries management plans are: