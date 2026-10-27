Fisherman who attempted to smuggle 17 migrants into the UK on a yacht is convicted

An Albanian fisherman who skippered a yacht from France to the UK with 17 migrants on board has been convicted.

Eno Gajda, 58, was investigated by the National Crime Agency following his arrest by Border Security Command (BSC) officers off the coast of Dorset on 27 August this year.

Gajda had sailed the 40ft yacht from Dielette, France, which was tracked on a course for the coast near Portland before being intercepted by BSC officers. They boarded the yacht and apprehended Gajda before escorting the vessel to Portland Marina Harbour, where the 16 Albanian men and one male minor were removed.

They were dealt with by the immigration authorities and Gadja was questioned by NCA officers.

Gadja was charged with facilitating illegal immigration and pleaded guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court today (26 October). He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 18 November.

NCA Branch Commander Andy Tickner yesterday said:

“This was a brazen attempt to smuggle a group of vulnerable migrants to the UK. “Although Gadja had some experience at sea, navigating across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes was highly dangerous and put many lives at risk. “Targeting people smugglers like this remains a priority for the NCA, and we’re doing all we can to disrupt and dismantle the gangs involved, wherever they operate.”

Director of Maritime and Small Boats at Border Security Command, Charlie Eastaugh, yesterday said:

“This conviction is a testament to the outstanding work of Border Security Command officers and National Crime Agency investigators. “People smugglers care about profit, not the lives they put at risk. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to bring them to justice."

Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the NCA, which is putting more resource into targeting the criminal networks behind it than ever before. This is bringing operational results with increases in seizures, arrests and disruptions.

The Agency currently has more than 100 investigations ongoing into individuals or networks involved in people smuggling.