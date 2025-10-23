Scottish Government
Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund allocation “wholly unacceptable”
Letter to Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon is calling on the UK Government to reconsider its approach to funding allocations in the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund as it is “not a fair settlement for Scotland.”
The full text of the letter: Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund: Letter to Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/fishing-and-coastal-growth-fund-allocation-wholly-unacceptable/
