Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund will boost regional economies

The new fund will modernise and revitalise the UK’s fishing fleet, with £56 million going to support Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish fishing industries.

£56 million of new money will support Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish fishing industries and boost local economies

Investment in new technology and equipment, revitalise the UK’s fishing fleet, and training the next generation of fishers will drive growth across the industry

Regional delivery will target investment to where it matters most across the UK, boosting the sector and local communities for the future

Fishing businesses and coastal communities across the UK will benefit from £360 million of investment through a new Fishing and Coastal Growth fund, with £56 million of the new money going to support Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish fishing industries.

Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be responsible for spending the money to best meet the specific needs of their fishing and coastal communities.

This will allow the funding to be targeted to where it matters most, with devolved governments able to work in collaboration with their local fishing industries to prioritise regional needs and best support their coastal towns and villages.

The fund will invest in the UK’s fishing fleet’s technology and equipment, train the next generation of fishers by enhancing their skills, and support coastal communities by boosting tourism and trade.

Targeting the funding will create more secure, sustainable, and economically successful fishing and aquaculture sectors across the UK, in turn supporting local communities.

The Scottish Government (£28m), Welsh Government (£18m) and Northern Ireland Executive (£10m) have been allocated a share of funding based on the Barnett Formula.

Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle said:

The grit and determination of fishers throughout the UK brings the best seafood to our dining tables and across the world. This fund will revitalise the fishing sector and coastal communities right across the UK, spurring growth as part of our Plan for Change. Supporting devolved governments with this new funding will help get the money to where it’s most needed, so the sector can thrive for generations to come.

UK Government Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said:

Scotland’s fisheries sector and our coastal communities are hugely important and this new £28 million UK Government investment will help deliver a bright, sustainable future for the fishing industry and those who live on our coast by improving infrastructure, creating jobs and boosting investment in skills. The UK Government is also slashing red tape for our seafood exporters and businesses as we work with partners to deliver a decade of renewal for the country through our Plan for Change.

National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations Chief Executive Mike Cohen said:

There has been commercial fishing in the UK for more than a thousand years. Today, it remains integral to many coastal communities and continues to produce some of the best seafood in the world. We can be enormously proud of our heritage, and prouder still that fishing remains full of potential. Well managed, and with the right support, fishing can be an engine to drive sustainable growth all around our coastline. This funding is enormously welcome and, if properly targeted, will bring social and economic benefits that will be felt for a long time to come.

The UK government will work in close partnership with the devolved governments to ensure the funding supports both local needs and UK-wide ambitions for a thriving, sustainable fishing industry.

Alongside the Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund, the UK government expects to start negotiations for a new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement with the EU this autumn.

The deal will slash red tape for UK seafood exporters and make it easier to sell UK fish to our largest trading partner, driving growth and removing barriers to trade.