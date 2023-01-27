Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Fishing fund gears up to help industry go green
Grants of up to £40,000 on offer through £100m UK Seafood Fund to trial greener engine technology, helping to create a safe and sustainable fishing sector whilst tackling rising fuel costs
The UK fishing industry is to benefit from an initial £2 million investment to trial new, greener engines and help create a safer, more sustainable fishing fleet as the latest round of the £100m UK Seafood Fund opens today (27 January 2022).
OIder vessel engines are some of the industry’s biggest polluters and, according to a report by MARFISH, over half of the boats across the UK fishing fleet are now more than 30 years old, meaning that the annual energy use of the fleet is equivalent to that of 110,000 homes.
From today, vessels in the small-scale coastal fleet can bid for up to £40,000 to trial hybrid and electric engines, and up to £20,000 to fund replacement petrol and diesel engines that are more environmentally friendly.
As well as supporting the fishing industry to deal with rising fuel costs, the trial aims to gather new data and evidence to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve efficiency and reliability, and help the fishing industry to reach net zero.
Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said:
Our small-scale fishing fleet is vital for food security, the economy, and the livelihoods of coastal communities.
This trial could help make vessels safer, more reliable, and more cost efficient as well as helping the fishing sector make the transition to net zero.
I encourage all those eligible to apply so we can gather the data we need to move towards a greener fleet that will benefit the fishing industry and our environment.
Katy Ware, Director of UK Maritime Services said:
We fully support this scheme to trial new, greener engines in the fishing industry and will assist owners participating in the scheme to ensure that the engines are safely installed.
Everyone taking part will be making a significant contribution towards achieving net zero in the fishing industry.
This round will be administered by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO), more details on how to apply can be found on gov.uk.
This latest round of applications to modernise and improve the small-scale fishing fleet is part of the £100m UK Seafood Fund, a landmark government investment supporting the long-term future and sustainability of the UK fishing and seafood industry.
Overall, at least £65 million in grant funding is available through the infrastructure scheme to fund projects that improve the UK seafood sector supply chain. This includes investment in fleet modernisation and improved capability at ports, harbours, processing and aquaculture facilities.
£20 million has already been awarded in Round 1 of the scheme for projects including the expansion of processing facilities for popular British fish like Scottish salmon and Cornish sardines, alongside money to bring an ageing dry dock back to life. In December last year, the Government confirmed a further £30 million will be made available for infrastructure projects as the latest round of funding opened for bidding.
There is also up to £10 million in funding available through the Skills and Training scheme, the second round of which will be open to applicants shortly. The scheme will fund training projects and facilities for workers in the seafood and aquaculture industry, and recreational angling sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fishing-fund-gears-up-to-help-industry-go-green
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
EA Chair says collaboration needed to protect local economies and nature on the coast26/01/2023 14:10:00
More work is needed to ensure the protection, recovery and restoration of our coastal and marine environment, and to enable coastal populations to thrive.
Thérèse Coffey: Farmers central to food production and environmental action26/01/2023 13:05:00
Government speeds up Sustainable Farming Incentive roll-out with new sets of paid actions to support food production and environmentally responsible farming.
Emergency pesticide authorisation approved to protect national sugar beet crop24/01/2023 10:05:00
National sugar beet crop could face serious losses due to risk from aphids – more than 50% of UK sugar comes from domestic production
Panel of independent experts publish findings into crab deaths20/01/2023 14:25:00
The panel of independent experts set up to assess the cause of dead and dying crabs washed up on shores from October 2021 have published their findings
Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers moves a step closer20/01/2023 10:25:00
A new cash incentive system, placing deposits on drinks bottles and cans, will boost recycling from 2025
Forestry Commission lifts Phytophthora pluvialis restrictions on timber industry17/01/2023 12:15:00
Plant health requirements lifted following research which showed that risk of the disease spreading via timber material is low
UK takes further action to protect vital marine habitats17/01/2023 09:15:00
Important marine habitats will be protected as harmful fishing activity proposed to be banned in 13 more Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)
Far-reaching ban on single-use plastics in England16/01/2023 09:05:00
A range of polluting single-use plastics will be banned from October 2023 following the Government's consultation
Trees and woodlands provide over £400m each year in fight against flooding, new study finds13/01/2023 13:05:00
Trees and woodlands have long been known to play a vital role in flood resilience, but scientists are now able to establish the financial contribution they make in protecting communities from flooding.