Fishing illegally cost Staffordshire angler over £300
Man from Cannock who was fishing without a licence has landed a penalty of almost ten times the amount of an annual licence.
- Fishing without a licence lands Staffordshire angler with penalty of £311
- Fishing illegally cheats anglers who have bought the relevant licence
- Case heard at Northampton Magistrates Court on 4 August 2023
A man from Cannock, Staffordshire, has been found guilty of fishing illegally in a case brought by the Environment Agency to Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday 4 August.
Travis Bishop, 21, of Mcghie Street, pleaded guilty of fishing without a licence on 29 April 2023 at Bishton Pools, Staffordshire.
He was ordered to pay a total penalty of £311, including a fine of £126, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £50. An annual fishing licence currently costs from £33.
Following the verdict, Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader for the Environment Agency, said:
“This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and Travis Bishop has been rightly punished for fishing without a licence.
“We hope the case acts as a reminder to anglers of the importance of having a rod licence before they go fishing and deters them from fishing illegally.
“All of the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”
Every year across the country, thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence. As well as cheating other anglers, fishing illegally can carry a hefty penalty. Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.
Income from rod licence sales is used to fund Environment Agency work to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, including improving habitats for fish and facilities for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage people to give fishing a go.
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60, and an annual licence costs from £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Further information
Travis Bishop was charged with the following offence:
On the 29th day of April 2023 at Bishton Pools, Bishton, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.
The Environment Agency’s fisheries’ annual report 2021-22 reveals how nearly £22m in rod licence income – achieved through almost 935,000 fishing licence sales – has been spent during 2021 and 2022 to enhance and protect England’s fisheries.
To buy a rod licence visit: fishing licence information page on gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fishing-illegally-cost-staffordshire-angler-over-300
