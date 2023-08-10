Environment Agency
|Printable version
Fishing in the close season cost angling duo almost £800
Two friends from Birmingham landed more than fish on a day's trip in the close season, and without a fishing licence.
- Fishing in the close season resulted in penalties totalling £790 for angling duo
- The penalties included fines for fishing without a licence
- Anglers reported during close season patrols
Two friends from Birmingham have landed themselves with penalties of a combined £790 for a day’s fishing trip in the close season and fishing without a licence. A year’s fishing licence would have cost from £33.
John Swali, 29, and Dale Taylor, 30, were found by Fisheries Enforcement Officers to be fishing on Lucy’s Mill on the River Avon in Warwickshire on 7 May 2023.
Their cases were brought to Northampton Magistrates Court by the Environment Agency on 4 August 2023, where John Swali, of Hobson Road and Dale Taylor, of Dornton Road both pleaded guilty to the offences of fishing in the close season and without a rod licence.
John Swali received a penalty of £247, including a fine of £40 for each offence, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £32.
Dale Taylor received a penalty of £543, including a fine of £146 for each offence, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £116.
During the close season, the Environment Agency works with partners such as the Angling Trust’s Voluntary Bailiff Service (VBS) to conduct patrols to ensure anglers respect the no fishing period. This year officers carried out nearly 500 patrols, reporting 89 anglers for offences and 171 other alleged breaches of fisheries legislation.
Following the verdict, Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:
“A day out fishing for these two anglers in the close season and without a rod licence led to high penalties for this pair of fishermen.
“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or in the close season.
“We inspect rod licences throughout the West Midlands and work 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.
“All income from fishing licence sales is used to fund our work to protect and improve fish stocks, fisheries and the environment. This includes improving habitats for fish, reinvesting money back to facilities and clubs for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage more people to give fishing a go.”
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60 and an annual licence costs from just £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from Get A Fishing Licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays).
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.
Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Further Information:
John Swali and Dale Taylor were each charged with the following offences:
- On the 7th day of May 2023 at Lucy’s Mill, River Avon fished for freshwater fis in the close season, contrary to national byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on 12th July 2010 and contrary to national byelaw 6 confirmed 23rd March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.
- On the 7th day of May 2023 at Lucy’s Mill, River Avon in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.
- To buy a rod licence visit: fishing licence information page on gov.uk
- To read more about how fishing licence income was spent in 2021/22 visit: Fisheries annual report 2021 to 2022
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fishing-in-the-close-season-cost-angling-duo-almost-800
Latest News from
Environment Agency
York farming business makes payment to river charity for environmental offence10/08/2023 09:05:00
A York based farming business which produces frozen vegetables to some of the country’s biggest retailers and manufacturers has offered to pay £23,640 to the Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust after spreading waste sludge on land illegally.
Parents urged to help spread summer safety messages on the Medway04/08/2023 13:25:00
Locks and weirs high-risk areas for swimmers, as Kent Fire and Rescue Service warns of cold water shock still a danger. Always pay attention to warning signage.
Start date for major overhaul of Plymouth flood defence barrier02/08/2023 16:10:00
The Environment Agency's major £3m repair and maintenance project of Plymouth’s lock gates is due to start in September.
Beddington energy recovery plant - environmental permit02/08/2023 15:05:00
Locks and weirs high-risk areas for swimmers, as Kent Fire and Rescue Service warns of cold water shock still a danger. Always pay attention to warning signage.
Illegal angling on the rise02/08/2023 14:10:00
The Environment Agency is warning those who fish illegally that the net is closing in after a recent rise in angling offences in the South East.
Variation to Hinkley Point C operational water discharge activity01/08/2023 15:25:00
Variation issued yesterday to an environmental permit for Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, to allow for a change in water discharge activity at the site.
An eel-y good solution26/07/2023 13:25:00
An Environment Agency fisheries team has transformed a weir on the River Thames to allow eels to get past it and swim upstream.
Seaford to Eastbourne Nature Recovery Project launches24/07/2023 15:25:00
Seaford to Eastbourne Nature Recovery Project will create wildlife-rich habitats, improve climate security, and offer opportunities for the local communities