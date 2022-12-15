Fishing licences go digital

The Environment Agency switches to digital licences to meet changing customer demand and reduce environmental impact.

Anglers are being encouraged to buy a digital fishing licence as the Environment Agency today (15 December) announces it will no longer be possible to buy a licence from the Post Office from 16 January 2023.

The licences, which are a legal requirement for anyone who wants to fish with a rod and line in freshwater, have been available over the counter from the Post Office since the early 1990s.

However, the latest data from the Environment Agency reveals that over the last decade sales of fishing licences at the Post Office have declined, with almost 90% of anglers already buying their fishing licence online.

Heidi Stone, Fisheries Partnerships Manager from the Environment Agency said:

Fishing is a fantastic way for people to enjoy the outdoors and spend time in our wonderful natural environment; and I encourage anyone who hasn’t already to give fishing a go. As well as being environmentally friendly, moving to digital licences means we will release money to spend on maintaining, improving and developing fisheries across the country.

The transition to digital licences reflects changing customer demand, while going paperless will reduce environmental impact and help the Environment Agency progress its carbon net zero targets. The money saved from printing and administration costs will be reinvested back into the fisheries service.

For members of the public who do not have easy access to digital services, the Environment Agency will be boosting their phone sales service and providing digital assistance through trained customer contact centre employees. The service has been made easier for customers to buy fishing licences on behalf of family members or friends.

Anglers can buy their fishing licence via the EA’s 24/7 online rod licensing service, or by call the EA’s phone sales service on 0344 800 5386, Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm (except public holidays).

All income from fishing licence sales is directly reinvested to support the vital work of the Environment Agency to improve and develop fisheries across the country.