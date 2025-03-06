Fishy business: illegal fishers caught hook, line and sinker

Five Belgian fishing companies and their vessel masters have been successfully prosecuted for serious breaches of fisheries legislation in Welsh waters, marking the latest success in Welsh Government's crackdown on illegal fishing activities.

The prosecutions relate to the misreporting of Dover Sole catches between quota areas during 2022 and 2023. These cases form part of a wider enforcement operation that has led to eight prosecutions being authorised by the Counsel General.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies said:

Our seas are vital to Wales' coastal communities, supporting both commercial fishing and tourism. These prosecutions send a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal fishing activities that threaten the sustainability of our marine resources for future generations.

Counsel General Julie James added: