Five additional Tube stations to be assessed for step-free access feasibility

Step-free access feasibility work to start at Barkingside, Brent Cross, Preston Road, Queensbury, and Totteridge & Whetstone Underground stations as part of the Mayor and TfL's ongoing work to improve transport network accessibility

Builds on work already completed, or well underway, to add more step-free stations to the Tube network, including at Colindale (completed December 2025), Northolt (due summer 2026) and Leyton (due spring 2027)

In total, 40 Tube stations are currently in the feasibility or design stages of step-free access work before these new five stations are included

Transport for London (TfL) yesterday (Thursday 26 March) confirmed that five additional Tube stations will be assessed for step-free access feasibility, as part of the Mayor and TfL's ongoing work to make the capital's transport network more accessible.

Feasibility studies will be conducted at Barkingside, Brent Cross, Preston Road, Queensbury, and Totteridge & Whetstone Underground stations, examining the opportunities, options and constraints for making these stations step-free. This is in addition to the 40 Tube stations where step-free access feasibility or design work is already underway.

Making London's transport network as accessible and inclusive as possible is a key priority for the Mayor and TfL, with delivering step-free access at Underground stations a cornerstone of this work. More than a third of Underground stations across the city currently provide step-free access, with Colindale the most recent addition when it became the 94th Tube station to become step-free in December 2025. Work to make Northolt station step-free is due to be completed this summer and Leyton station is scheduled to become step-free in spring 2027.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor of London for Transport, said:

'London is for everyone, and the Mayor and I are committed to making our transport network as accessible as possible, so that more people can enjoy all our great city has to offer. We're pleased to see five more stations proceed to feasibility studies in the next stage of TfL's step-free access programme, which is vital progress in improving accessibility across the network as we continue building a fairer, better London for everyone.'

Alex Williams, TfL's Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, said:

'Making more Tube stations step-free is a major part of our work to make the transport network more accessible. This work always starts with conducting feasibility studies at stations to assess their suitability, so putting five additional stations under the spotlight is another important step towards making the Tube as accessible as possible.'

Cllr Jo Blackman, cabinet member for environment and sustainability at Redbridge Council, said:

'It is great news that Barkingside station will be included in the feasibility work for step-free access. We are pleased that TfL has listened to our requests to include Barkingside in the programme, along with Snaresbrook station. Step-free access would mean that more of our residents and visitors to the borough would be able to access the Tube network - including those with disabilities as well as those with buggies and younger children. We look forward to seeing the results of the feasibility study which hopefully brings us a step closer to making Barkingside more accessible for all.'

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, said:

'Every new step-free station is a step towards a fairer Brent. Accessible transport is not a luxury, it is a basic right, and too many residents have been locked out of opportunities because our network has not worked for everyone.

'That is why we will keep working with TfL and the Mayor of London to go further and faster on step-free access, so every community in Brent can benefit from a transport network that is truly inclusive.'

The five additional Tube stations being assessed were included within TfL's long-list of 30 stations that could progress to feasibility study stage, selected last year, with 17 of these already confirmed as progressing. The process for shortlisting stations examines factors such as customer benefits, deliverability, geographical spread and the local development and regeneration context.

However, progress on delivering step-free access at these stations will depend on deliverability and TfL's future funding position, with schemes prioritised where there is significant third-party funding available. In recent years, TfL has worked with Government, local authorities, developers and businesses to secure third party funding towards delivering step-free access at Colindale, Knightsbridge, Leyton and Paddington Tube stations.

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