National Crime Agency
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Five arrested after yacht carrying migrants intercepted in West Sussex
Five men have been arrested after a yacht carrying seven people to the UK illegally was intercepted off the south coast of England.
Working with the National Crime Agency, Border Force officers met the yacht as it arrived into Chichester Marina, West Sussex, on the evening of Monday 25 May.
Two crew members, one a British national aged 42, and one an Albanian national aged 25, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration to the UK.
Officers also identified a further three people, one British national aged 38 and two Albanians aged 24 and 32, they suspected of being a ‘shore party’ there to meet the vessel.
They were also arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences.
All five were questioned by NCA investigators following their arrest. Three were later bailed pending further enquiries, while the two others, the Albanian nationals aged 25 and 32, remain in detention for immigration offences.
The seven individuals found on the vessel, all Albanian nationals, will be dealt with by the immigration authorities.
NCA Branch Commander Saju Sasikumar said: “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the NCA.
“Working with our partners in Border Force we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the gangs involved in people smuggling.
“Our investigation into this incident continues.”
The NCA currently has more than 100 investigations ongoing into networks or individuals suspected of being involved in organised immigration crime.
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris said: “Make no mistake – we will use all powers at our disposal to take action against those seeking to smuggle people into the UK.
“Thanks to the joint work from Home Office teams and the NCA, this yacht was swiftly intercepted and those involved were arrested.
“Smuggling gangs should be under no illusion that no matter the method they use, we will root them out and ensure they face the full force of the law.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/five-arrested-after-yacht-carrying-migrants-intercepted-in-west-sussex
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