Five arrested as part of FSA food crime investigation

FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) finds unsafe and potentially illegal meat in vans.

NFCU officers, together with police, attended a location in London on Monday 25 November 2024 where they discovered unrefrigerated vans containing 48 sheep carcasses.

The meat is thought to be illegal, having undergone a smoking process with its skin on, and is not traceable. Meat should have traceability from farm to fork and be subject to checks by FSA vets and meat hygiene inspectors.

As a result, police arrested five men who were interviewed by NFCU officers. All five have been released under investigation.