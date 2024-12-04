Food Standards Agency
Five arrested as part of FSA food crime investigation
FSA’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) finds unsafe and potentially illegal meat in vans.
NFCU officers, together with police, attended a location in London on Monday 25 November 2024 where they discovered unrefrigerated vans containing 48 sheep carcasses.
The meat is thought to be illegal, having undergone a smoking process with its skin on, and is not traceable. Meat should have traceability from farm to fork and be subject to checks by FSA vets and meat hygiene inspectors.
As a result, police arrested five men who were interviewed by NFCU officers. All five have been released under investigation.
Officers from the National Food Crime Unit discovered a substantial quantity of allegedly illegal meat in unrefrigerated vans. The meat lacks traceability and was being kept in unsanitary conditions posing a food safety risk. The meat has been seized and we are taking action with partners to tackle the trade in illegal meat and protect the public.
If you have any concerns or suspicions about illegal meat you can contact your local Trading Standards. If you suspect food crime, report it to Food Crime Confidential always available on food.gov.uk or by phoning 0800 028 1180.
Neil Castle, Deputy Head of the FSA’s NFCU
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/five-arrested-as-part-of-fsa-food-crime-investigation
