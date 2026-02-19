Five arrested in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation

Five people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a people smuggling network suspected of transporting Vietnamese migrants to the UK in lorries and small boats.

NCA officers apprehended a 22-year-old man at an address in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, early Tuesday morning (17 February).

Officers also re-arrested four other men who are currently on remand in prison after being charged with money laundering and ID document offences in September and October last year.

They were three men aged 27, 31 and 33, who were produced from a prison in Liverpool, and a 31-year-old man produced from a prison in Birmingham.

All five, who are currently being questioned by NCA investigators, are alleged to be key figures in an organised crime group smuggling people from France to the UK since the summer of 2024 and holding the genuine Vietnamese passports of those they transported to enforce debt bondage.

NCA branch commander Jon Hughes said: “Tackling people smuggling remains a top priority for the NCA, and this is one of approximately 100 ongoing investigations targeting groups or individuals both directly involved in organising journeys, or those who facilitate that criminality.

“People smugglers have no regard about the welfare of those they transport. They purely see human beings as commodities to make money from.

“Our investigation continues with the evidence we have gathered.”

UPDATE:

Five people arrested by the National Crime Agency yesterday as part of an investigation into a people smuggling network involved in transporting Vietnamese migrants have been charged.

Van Huy Nguyen, 22, apprehended at an address in Rawmarsh, Rotherham; Vinh Van Nguyen, 31, Lia-Chien Trong, 33, Sy Trai Ho, 27, produced from a prison in Liverpool, and Quang Van Nguyen, 31, produced from a prison in Birmingham, were all charged with one count of conspiracy to assist illegal entry to the UK and one count of transferring criminal property.

All five appeared at court day (18 February): Trong, Ho and Vinh Van Nguyen at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, Quang Van Nguyen at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court and Van Huy Nguyen at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.