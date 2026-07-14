National Crime Agency
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Five charged in NCA investigation into fraud platform responsible for millions of scam calls
Five people have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into Russian Coms, a group which made products used by criminals to defraud victims all over the world.
The platform, established in 2020, started as a handset and then moved to a web-based application, with both products being marketed and sold. They allowed criminals to hide their identity by appearing to call from pre-selected numbers.
These would often be of financial institutions, telecommunications companies and law enforcement agencies with the aim of stealing funds and personal details from victims.
Following an NCA investigation, five individuals have been charged in relation to supplying Russian Coms devices and apps and offences relating to money made from allegedly selling the devices.
They are:
- Ayoub Sehailia, 28 (DOB 25/11/1997), from St Georges Road, Newham, London, charged with conspiracy to supply articles for use in connection with fraud x2, transferring criminal property, converting criminal property
- Zakkaria Sehailia, 30 (DOB 20/10/1995), from Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets, London, charged with conspiracy to supply articles for use in connection with fraud x2, converting criminal property, acquiring criminal property, failure to comply with a notice relating to not providing phone passcodes
- Usman Din, 30 (DOB 13/04/1996), from St Georges Road, Newham, London, charged with conspiracy to supply articles for use in connection with fraud
- Denis Ozmus, 29, from Seymour Avenue, Haringey, London, charged with conspiracy to supply articles for use in connection with fraud x2
- Fadila Salem, 53 (DOB 05/04/1973), from St Georges Road, Newham, London, charged with transferring criminal property
All five will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 14 August.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/five-charged-in-nca-investigation-into-fraud-platform-responsible-for-millions-of-scam-calls
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