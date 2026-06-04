Thursday 04 Jun 2026 @ 15:15
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Five Eyes Joint Bulletin - Safeguarding Our Secrets

On 3 June 2026, members of the Five Eyes intelligence partnership (ASIO, CSIS, FBI, MI5 and NZSIS) released a joint bulletin, Safeguarding our Secrets, warning of the threat posed by China's military intelligence services on Western professional networking sites and online job platforms.  

link to bulletin

The bulletin warns that Chinese intelligence officers are posing as online recruiters and consultants who represent fake "cover companies"  located outside China, to target individuals with access to classified or privileged information, and outlines some of the methodologies used. To access the full bulletin please click here to download.

For guidance on identifying and mitigating this risk, job seekers should refer to the National Protective Security Authority's (NPSA) guidance, Applicant Beware

 

Channel website: https://www.mi5.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.mi5.gov.uk/five-eyes-joint-bulletin-safeguarding-our-secrets

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