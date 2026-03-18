Dstl helps deliver the UK's contribution to the Five Eyes science and technology group, a long‑standing international partnership collaborating on defence and security research activities.

Five Eyes science and technology (FVEY S&T) is a group of nations that work together on defence and security research. These nations have been collaborating for almost 70 years:

Australia

Canada

New Zealand

UK

US

Over 2,000 scientists from these 5 nations contribute to hundreds of activities that help improve operational and non-operational capabilities. They include some of the following:

analysis

research

development

testing

prototyping

demonstration

experimentation

Each nation is represented by a principal who provides strategic vision, goals, and broad direction. The UK Principal is Professor Tim Dafforn, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

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