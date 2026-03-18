Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
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Five Eyes science and technology
Dstl helps deliver the UK's contribution to the Five Eyes science and technology group, a long‑standing international partnership collaborating on defence and security research activities.
Five Eyes science and technology (FVEY S&T) is a group of nations that work together on defence and security research. These nations have been collaborating for almost 70 years:
- Australia
- Canada
- New Zealand
- UK
- US
Over 2,000 scientists from these 5 nations contribute to hundreds of activities that help improve operational and non-operational capabilities. They include some of the following:
- analysis
- research
- development
- testing
- prototyping
- demonstration
- experimentation
Each nation is represented by a principal who provides strategic vision, goals, and broad direction. The UK Principal is Professor Tim Dafforn, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/five-eyes-science-and-technology
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