Five money launderers have been jailed for exploiting victims through fraud and romance fraud for over £2 million
Five money launderers have been sentenced/jailed for exploiting victims including through a so-called ‘romance’ fraud worth £2.37 million.
Fawaz Ali, 27, Ebenezer Tackie, 42, Michael Quartey, 28, were found guilty of money laundering offences after trial and sentenced to four years and 10 months imprisonment, four years and six months imprisonment, and five years and six months imprisonment respectively at Guildford Crown Court yesterday.
Kwabena Edusei, 37, who had previously admitted conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, supplying articles for use in fraud and possession of ID documents with an improper intention was sentenced to seven years and 10 months imprisonment.
George Melseaux, 40, who admitted money laundering and possession of ID documents with an improper intention was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment.
To run the romance fraud, Edusei and others created fake profiles and fictional biographies on dating websites to trick their victims.
They used flirtatious language to manipulate people into thinking they were entering into a genuine loving and caring relationship.
But this all was a build up to the fraudsters asking victims for money for fake reasons including loans to pay for business trips gone wrong, fines being incurred in remote locations or a stolen wallet and urgently needing money to pay these off.
Victims transferred money to the bank accounts of the men or even sent cash in the post. This romance fraud was repeated many times until the victims had no money left or become suspicious and stopped making payments and alerted the authorities.
Payments were then laundered through the bank accounts of the criminals.
There were 40 confirmed victims of romance fraud but the total number of suspected victims of fraud was 99. The total amount of funds lost by all victims through romance fraud is estimated to be around £1.8 million.
Jane Mitchell, a Specialist Prosecutor in the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The criminals here showed complete disregard for their victims who were met on an online dating website for the sole purpose of exploiting and scamming them out of money.
“They used grooming tactics to gain trust, which caused terrible emotional distress to victims. None of them had any of the money repaid.
“We want to encourage all those who think they’ve been a victim of romance fraud not to feel embarrassed or ashamed, instead please report it.
“A fraud like this only succeeds if there is a willing network to launder this criminal money through their bank accounts.
“We hope these sentences offer some comfort to the multiple victims in this case.”
Surrey Police Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Shaw said: “This was a very lengthy and complex investigation which involved victims who all fell prey to the manipulation and cruelty of this organised crime group.
“While only 40 victims reported the fraud and went on to provide statements, our enquiries show that there wear at least another 59 who were conned.
“Romance fraudsters gain their victim’s trust and build a relationship with them. They make everything about the romance feel normal, but their aim is to get money or personal information.”
Stop! Think Fraud. Fraudsters aren’t fussy. They’ll pick on anyone.
Nobody is immune from fraud. The criminals behind it target people online and, in their homes, often emotionally manipulating their victims before they steal money or personal data.
But there is something we can do. By staying vigilant and always taking a moment to stop, think and check whenever we’re approached, we can help to protect ourselves and each other from fraud.
Members of the public are encouraged to:
- Stop and think before parting with your money or information in order to keep you safe;
- Challenge whether the information or request you have received could be fake. It is ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests as only criminals will try to rush or panic you;
- Protect yourself by reporting any scams you think you have fallen for to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 and to your bank immediately.
The CPS is committed to working alongside the government and law enforcement to provide a multi-agency response to combat romance fraud and money laundering. CPS prosecutors work to seek justice in a variety of cases including those that cause the greatest harm to the public especially vulnerable victims.
Notes to editors
- Jane Mitchell is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Kwabena Edusei (DOB: 28/09/1988) pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud; one count of making or supplying articles for use in frauds; one count of possession of an identity document with improper intention and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to 7 years and 10 months imprisonment
- George Melseaux (DOB: 18/06/1984) pleaded guilty to one count of possession of identity documents for improper use offence and one count of money laundering and was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months imprisonment
- Fawaz Ali (DOB: 12/10/1997) has been found guilty of two related money laundering related offences and sentenced to 4 years and 10 months imprisonment
- Ebenezer Tackie (DOB: 04/11/1982) has been found guilty of two related money laundering related offences and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment
- Michael Quartey (DOB: 22/11/1982) has been found guilty of two related money laundering related offences and sentenced to 5 years and 6 months imprisonment
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/five-money-launderers-have-been-jailed-exploiting-victims-through-fraud-and-romance-fraud
