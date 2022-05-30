Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
|Printable version
Five reasons to get a heat pump
It is now cheaper than ever to install cleaner, more energy efficient heating solutions thanks to the government’s new £450 million Boiler Upgrade Scheme.
It is now cheaper than ever to install cleaner, more energy efficient heating solutions thanks to the government’s new £450 million Boiler Upgrade Scheme.
Homeowners and small businesses across England and Wales can now apply for vouchers to get thousands of pounds off replacing their oil and gas boilers with clean heating systems.
Under the scheme, which will run for 3 years, property owners will be able to get:
- £5,000 off the cost and installation of an air source heat pump
- £5,000 off the cost and installation of a biomass boiler
- £6,000 off the cost and installation of a ground source heat pump
Phil Hurley, Chair of the Heat Pump Association said:
The Boiler Upgrade Scheme is a great opportunity for householders to make their home more energy efficient and we encourage anyone thinking about switching out their oil or gas boiler to make use of the grants.
The upfront funding available means that heat pumps have never been more accessible, making it easier than ever for households to reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint.
Here are 5 reasons why you should consider swapping your oil or gas boiler, or direct electric heating, for a heat pump:
1. Reduce your energy bills
Moving to a heat pump means you can avoid the volatile prices associated with gas and oil. If you are using oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or electric heating, you could see a reduction to your energy bill if you move to a heat pump.
2. No VAT to pay on installation
The government has recently announced 0% VAT on the installation of heat pumps and biomass boilers, which will last for 5 years, further reducing the cost of installation.
3. Reduce your carbon footprint and combat climate change
Heat pumps are significantly more efficient than traditional boilers and use cleaner electricity, so will reduce your home’s carbon footprint. A heat pump takes heat at a low temperature from the air or ground, increases that heat to a higher temperature and transfers it into your home to provide heating and hot water.
4. Save time and storage space by stopping fuel deliveries
If you’re using oil or LPG, you’ll no longer need to deal with fuel deliveries and can save space with not needing the storage for this anymore.
5. Get ahead of the curve
Heat pumps are an important part of the future of heating, and installing one now will give you access to the latest technology and allow you to future proof your home.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/five-reasons-to-get-a-heat-pump
Latest News from
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
BT acquisition called-in for national security assessment26/05/2022 11:25:00
The acquisition by Altice of 6% of shares in BT has been called-in for a full national security assessment.
Triumvirate of ministers to attend G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministerial hosted by Germany to push for accelerated action on climate and the clean energy transition26/05/2022 11:22:00
UK Government ministers will push the G7’s leading economies to drive forward progress on climate change, biodiversity and the clean energy transition at this week’s climate and environment ministerial.
Newport Wafer Fab acquisition called-in for national security assessment26/05/2022 10:15:00
The acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab has been called-in for a full national security assessment.
Public building upgrades to save taxpayers £650 million per year23/05/2022 16:38:00
Public buildings across England will cut their use of expensive fossil fuels and save millions of pounds on bills, thanks to £553 million in government funding.
Self-driving buses, shuttles and delivery vans could soon hit UK roads thanks to £40 million government-funded competition23/05/2022 14:20:00
A new £40 million competition to kick-start commercial self-driving services, such as delivery vehicles and passenger shuttles, has been launched today.
Joint collaboration to support potential future development at Trawsfynydd23/05/2022 11:20:00
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Cwmni Egino working together on future of Wales nuclear site.
Offshore Wind Champion appointed as £160m floating offshore wind fund opens for expressions of interest20/05/2022 16:10:00
Further acceleration of government ambitions for UK offshore wind sector.
Joint statement by the Governments of UK and Colombia on mobilising climate finance in Colombia through the Partnership for Sustainable Growth19/05/2022 15:12:00
COP26 President Alok Sharma met with Colombia’s President Iván Duque to discuss the importance of mobilising climate finance at scale in Colombia and to launch three new climate finance initiatives to help Colombia transition to a green future.