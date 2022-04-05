Five teenagers recognised by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Clwyd

Five teenage cadets from across Clwyd have been recognised by the Queen’s representative for the county.

Cadet Corporal Isabella Jones and Cadet Corporal Ciara Venables both of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force; Cadet Sergeant Maddie Bunn and Cadet Sergeant Bethan Shutt both of St Brigid’s School Combined Cadet Force and Cadet Flight Sergeant Kristian Harrison of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets have been appointed as Lord-Lieutenant cadets for Clwyd for 2022.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Clwyd Mr Lloyd FitzHugh OBE JP appointed the five cadets on behalf of the Lord-Lieutenant of Clwyd Henry Fetherstonhaugh Esq OBE FRAgS at an awards ceremony at Hightown Barracks, Wrexham.

The role which lasts for one year includes attendance with the Lord-Lieutenant at a number of official engagements such as Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

Around 100 people attended the event on 24 March, to mark the new appointments which will see the cadets represent their peers and respective organisations at local and national level occasions.

The five will follow in the footsteps of Cadet Company Sergeant Major Ethan Thompson of Clwyd and Gwynedd ACF; Cadet Warrant Officer Oliver Heard-Edwards of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Cadet Warrant Officer Harriet Gaskin of St Brigid’s School Combined Cadet Force, who were all awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate and Badge for being the 2021 representatives.

At the ceremony which recognised high achievers from the reserves and cadet communities, three adults were recognised for their outstanding service and devotion to duty and awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit.

They were Staff Sergeant Instructor Owen Peters of Clwyd & Gwynedd ACF; Warrant Officer Anthony Rutter of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Rev (Retd) Martin M’Caw of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets.

There are nearly 5,000 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,500 volunteering adult Instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.

The virtual awards event was organised by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales – an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years.