Ofcom
|Printable version
Five themes from this year’s Mobile World Congress
Using technology to tackle climate change, 5G innovation and the expanding metaverse were all headline themes from this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which took place in Barcelona last week.
The annual showpiece shines a light on the latest technology that’s shaping the wireless industry – bringing together technology experts, world-leading manufacturers and policy-makers. After two years of disruption to in-person events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, over 60,000 people from nearly 200 countries headed to Barcelona for this year’s event.
Ofcom’s Sachin Jogia (Chief Technology Officer), Yih-Choung Teh (Group Director of Strategy and Research) and Cristina Data (Director of Spectrum Policy and Analysis) were among them, and here’s what they saw as the standout themes from across the week:
Technology to tackle climate change: Internet of Things and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the technologies that could be used to gather more scalable data on the effect of climate change, which industries can then use to help decarbonise their operations. AI was also seen by many as critical to reducing networks’ energy consumption.
Expanding the metaverse: a number of tech firms are starting to build a bigger presence in the metaverse and explore how this virtual world can benefit people and businesses. It was no different at MWC, where the importance of faster, more reliable connections across entire nations was highlighted as critical to its future success – given how bandwidth-hungry these applications will be.
Sachin Jogia (Chief Technology Officer) and Yih-Choung Teh (Group Director of Strategy and Research) grab a quick selfie during a busy week at the Congress.
Digital solutions, to physical problems: this involves platforms identifying ways to use ‘digital twins’ – digital versions of real-life situations, which can be used to overcome physical challenges such as diagnosing problems with large machinery or even performing remote surgery. It allows experts to solve problems from afar – even if thousands of miles away and across oceans.
Future 5G uses: private 5G networks – which large factories and other industrial sites could use for their own wireless services – were the talk of the town in Barcelona. Many expect there to be huge growth in this in the coming years, with mobile networks and major tech firms likely to offer services. And access to cloud and edge solutions are becoming critical for networks, to offer greater capacity and reduce the latency of connections for people and businesses
Open for OpenRAN: exhibitors showcased how OpenRAN technology – which enables companies to build their networks more flexibly using multiple equipment providers – can help diversify the industry’s supply chains. Check out our explainer on what OpenRAN is and why it matters for more.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/five-themes-from-this-years-mobile-world-congress
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom launches 15 investigations into RT01/03/2022 11:38:00
Ofcom has today opened 15 new investigations into the due impartiality of news programmes on the RT news channel.
Letter from Ofcom to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport25/02/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom have responded to Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, regarding the situation in Ukraine and broadcasting standards.
Top tips to stay safe from the scammers23/02/2022 14:10:00
Ofcom has today proposed new rules that will make it harder for scammers to use UK phone networks to target potential victims.
Ofcom plans crackdown on fake number fraud23/02/2022 13:10:00
UK phone companies will make it harder for scammers to use their networks, under a range of measures proposed by Ofcom today.
Tips for cutting your phone, broadband and pay-TV costs15/02/2022 14:05:00
Lots of people are concerned about rising living costs and are looking at ways they might be able to save money on the services they use every day. This includes phone, broadband and pay-TV services.
Millions of low-income families missing out on £144 annual broadband saving15/02/2022 13:05:00
Millions of families under pressure from the rising cost of living could each save £144 on their annual broadband bills, Ofcom has found.
Ofcom sets out initial views on the future of mobile markets and spectrum10/02/2022 10:15:00
Ofcom has set out our initial thinking on how mobile markets might develop and how networks might need to evolve to meet future demand. We have also set out how we might adapt our approach in this area.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed09/02/2022 09:20:00
Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints we receive about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.