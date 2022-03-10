Ofwat
|Printable version
Five water companies targeted in next phase of Ofwat wastewater treatment work investigation
Ofwat yesterday announced that it is opening enforcement cases into five water and wastewater companies as part of its ongoing investigation into how companies manage their wastewater treatment works.
Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water have been served formal notices to gather further information for enforcement purposes. This follows analysis of the information water and wastewater companies were asked to submit to Ofwat in late December about how many of their sewage treatment works might not be meeting requirements in their environmental permits, and what companies are doing to resolve that.
Concern about aspects of these five companies’ submissions has prompted Ofwat’s current focus. However, all water and sewerage companies in England and Wales remain subject to the ongoing investigation as Ofwat continues its review of the information it has gathered. Ofwat will keep the enforcement cases under review, and the companies in focus may change as new information comes to light.
The five companies are targeted because the information they provided in December raised one or more of the following concerns:
- it reported a significant number of wastewater treatment works which the company considers might not be compliant with its environmental permits, and/or
- it raised concerns about how overall the company manages its compliance with its environmental obligations, and/or
- it didn’t sufficiently show how the company have established whether its treatment works are meeting the requirements of its environmental permits, and so we need further information for our assessment.
In addition to opening these five enforcement cases, Ofwat continues to monitor Southern Water’s compliance with a package of commitments it made following Ofwat’s enforcement action in 2019. Ofwat will look at whether the latest investigation identifies anything new or different of concern not already covered by the previous enforcement action and commitments.
In their December responses to Ofwat, all but one company (Hafren Dyfrdwy) reported having had some treatment works that were potentially non-compliant with the flow to full treatment (FFT) requirements of their environmental permits. Many companies set out the steps they have taken or are taking to bring those treatment works back into compliance. However, some companies did not offer sufficient assurances that they monitor and understand the compliance of their treatment works, or the root causes of any non-compliance.
David Black, Ofwat interim Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“The data that emerged at the end of last year suggested widespread shortcomings in how water companies were running sewage treatment works. The first phase of our investigation suggests those concerns are credible.
“We have identified shortcomings in most water and wastewater companies and are continuing to investigate. But we have already seen enough in five companies to cause serious concern and warrant us taking further action.
“We will now dig deeper into what these five companies have been doing, with the prospect of formal enforcement against them if we find they are failing on obligations Ofwat enforces.
“We will have further questions for all companies on this. In the meantime, we expect them to make quick progress in addressing any potential non-compliance they might have, whilst strengthening how they manage their environmental obligations as a whole.”
Ofwat’s enforcement powers can see the regulator fine companies up to 10% of their annual turnover.
Notes for Editors
- A more detailed summary of what water and wastewater companies have told Ofwat in the information provided in December 2021 is on the investigation page on Ofwat’s website.
- Ofwat is committed to being open and transparent throughout the investigation and will be providing regular updates on the website investigation page.
- More information is expected to come to light as the investigation progresses. Ofwat is working closely with the Environment Agency, who are carrying out a criminal investigation into companies’ compliance with environmental permits. Ofwat’s focus and timelines differ from the Environment Agency because of the different statutory and enforcement powers each regulator has. While the Environment Agency is investigating potential breaches of individual environmental permits at treatment works under a criminal investigation (and as such must be conducted in accordance with criminal rules and procedures), Ofwat is looking at how overall companies operate and manage their sewage treatment works and how they report on their performance about this. More information about the Environment Agency’s investigation can be found here.
- Issuing notices to gather information for enforcement purposes is not necessarily an indicator that Ofwat intends to pursue formal enforcement action against these companies but does indicate that Ofwat considers that a company may not be or may not have been complying with its obligations. The information gathered will enable Ofwat to establish if it needs to seek further information or if its concerns have been addressed.
- The investigation page on Ofwat’s website provides details of what we are investigating, why we are investigating, how we will do it and our proposed timescales.
- The enforcement page on Ofwat’s website, ‘how we investigate’, provides more details on Ofwat’s enforcement process.
- The Environment Agency and Ofwat’s investigations were announced in November 2021.
Original article link: https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/pn-10-22-sewage-treatment-works-investigation-march-2022-update/
Latest News from
Ofwat
Water companies told to spell out how they’ll protect river health03/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday called on water companies to spell out plans for how they will cut the harm they cause to rivers in England.
Ofwat recommends further investigations into green solutions that could help reduce chalk stream abstraction02/03/2022 10:15:00
Ofwat yesterday recommended that ring-fenced funding continues to be used for further investigations into four strategic regional water resource solutions in England – with two of the solutions helping to reduce abstraction from some of the most iconic chalk rivers in England and another finding a new use for a disused quarry mine.
Ofwat to temporarily increase business retail price caps by 0.49% due to Covid-19 bad debts01/03/2022 13:15:00
Ofwat yesterday published its decision to temporarily increase price caps in the business retail market by 0.49%.
Ofwat CEO writes to water company remuneration committee Chairs22/02/2022 13:15:00
Ofwat interim CEO David Black has written to the remuneration committees of water companies to reiterate our expectations on their approach to performance related executive pay for 2021-2022.
Competition Act investigation: Thames Water proposes to change smart metering policy for business retail customers15/02/2022 12:10:00
Thames Water has proposed changes to how it replaces meters and offer free data services to retailers after an Ofwat investigation. This is in addition to other formal commitments under the Competition Act 1998 to address concerns over the company’s approach to rolling out its smart metering programme in the business retail market.
Ofwat calls on water companies to offer a helping hand to those in need07/02/2022 13:15:00
As water companies issue customers’ water bills for next year, showing an average increase of 1.7%, or about £7, Ofwat has called on water companies to make providing support for customers struggling to pay a top priority.
New judges announced for £39m Water Breakthrough Challenge competition to transform and catalyse innovation in water25/01/2022 14:15:00
Water regulator Ofwat and innovation foundation Nesta Challenges are today announcing the expert judging panels for the two streams of the £39 million Water Breakthrough Challenge, which aims to bring forward industry-leading innovation that deliver benefits for water customers, society, and the environment.
Water companies need to go further to cut carbon emissions06/01/2022 15:15:15
Water companies in England and Wales should go further to reduce emissions from future infrastructure projects, according to expectations set out by the regulator Ofwat today.
Ofwat finds business retail market continues to deliver benefits for larger customers, while competition is working less well for smaller customers15/12/2021 12:15:00
The fourth annual State of the Market Report, published today by Ofwat, concludes that while business customers who are active and engage in the water retail market continue to benefit from competition and choice, the market is working less well for smaller business customers.