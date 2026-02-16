Five years of Scottish Child Payment

Boost to payment set to support 12,000 children.

Scottish Child Payment has supported more than 241,000 parents and carers since its launch five years ago, helping put over £1.3 billion into the pockets of low-income families.

An increase to the payment for children under one will be introduced during 2027/28, estimated to benefit around 12,000 children and could be worth an extra £500 a year for each eligible child.

The payment, which is only available in Scotland, provides families with £27.15 a week, rising to £28.20 from April 2026, for every eligible child under 16. Latest figures show more than 322,000 children are benefiting from the payment as of September 2025.

Scottish Child Payment, and other family payments delivered by Social Security Scotland could be worth around £25,000 by a child’s 16th birthday — compared with less than £2,000 in England and Wales, where support ends at age four.

It is estimated that Scottish Child Payment will keep 40,000 children out of relative poverty in 2025-26, with the relative child poverty rate lower than without the payment in place. Clear evidence that the payment is central to the Scottish Government’s mission to eradicate child poverty.

On a visit to Home-Start Edinburgh to meet with parents and children benefiting from the payment, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Scottish Child Payment has improved the lives of thousands of children and families across Scotland over the last five years. And our plans to raise the weekly payment to £40 for eligible children under one shows the Scottish Government’s level of ambition and determination to end child poverty in Scotland.

“This payment helps ease the pressure on family budgets and forms part of the best cost-of-living support package in the UK. It helps pay for essentials like food and clothing, things that people who are better off may take for granted but which children in these households might otherwise go without. I urge families to check if they are eligible.”

Eliza Waye, CEO of Home-Start Edinburgh, added: “Early childhood experiences are foundational to lifelong wellbeing and support better outcomes across health, education, wellbeing and more.

“The Scottish Child Payment plays a vital role in easing pressure on families and helps ensure children grow up in a more equitable environment. Despite this, being a parent is incredibly hard. At Home-Start, we support parents to overcome the challenges they face; helping them build confidence and connect to networks of support. The combination of financial and community support enables the investment in families and children to go further.”

Background

Scottish Child Payment opened for applications on 15 February in 2021 and began as a £10 per child, per week payment. It has increased by more than 170% since then. For 2026-27 Scottish Child Payment will increase to £28.20 per child per week, in line with inflation.

Over £1.3 billion worth of Scottish Child Payments have been issued to more than 241,000 individual parents and carers by 30 September 2025. Latest Scottish Child Payment statistics to 30 September 2025:

Scottish Child Payment statistics to 30 September 2025 - Social Security Scotland

Positive impact of Scottish Child Payment, and other family payments delivered by Social Security Scotland including improvements to health and wellbeing: Five Family Payments: evaluation. Social Security Scotland’s five family payments include Scottish Child Payment, Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment, Best Start Grant Early Learning Payment, Best Start Grant School Age Payment and Best Start Foods. Five Family Payments resources - Social Security Scotland

Numbers of children kept out of poverty. Scottish Government 3. Cumulative impact assessment - Child poverty modelling: update - gov.scot

Take up of the payment - the percentage of people eligible who receive it - is high in all local authorities, with the overall take-up rate at 94% demonstrating that the payment is reaching families who need it most: Take-up Rates of Scottish Benefits: October 2025 - gov.scot

The Scottish Budget on 13 January included plans to introduce a new premium element of the Scottish Child Payment in 2027-28, raising weekly payments for each eligible child under the age of one to £40This could be worth over £500 extra for each eligible child. More details can be found at A Budget to tackle child poverty - gov.scot

For more details on Scottish Child Payment, eligibility and how to apply visit Scottish Child Payment - mygov.scot

Home-Start Edinburgh supports parents with young children at home, recruiting and training volunteers to provide this support. Additionally, they run regular parent and children groups and arrange social events for referred families. Visit Home - Home-Start Edinburgh