Five years of Uniting the Movement

We’re five years into our ongoing mission to ensure everyone can play sport and take part in physical activity – and later this year we’ll be unveiling our plan for the next phase.

It’s five years today since we launched Uniting the Movement, our long-term vision to transform lives and communities across England through sport and physical activity.

Conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic, our strategy reimagined how our sector works, collaborates and supports people who have traditionally faced the greatest barriers to getting active.

We’ve come a long way since then but, as we mark this five-year milestone, we’re firmly focused on the road ahead – because we know there is still more to do.

Under our new chief executive Simon Hayes, we’re preparing to set out our renewed approach for the next phase of the strategy and re-establish our role in driving long-term change.

The new plan will be a fresh call to our sector to join us as we build on what’s worked so far and collectively address the challenges that remain.

