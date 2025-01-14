Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Five-year ban for Lincolnshire car wash owner who employed illegal workers
Director banned for immigration breach.
- Mohamed Hamza employed workers from Syria and Egypt who had no right to work in the UK at his hand car wash in Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire
- Immigration Enforcement officers found the illegal workers after visiting the car wash in 2022
- Hamza has now been banned as a company director until January 2030 following investigations by the Insolvency Service
The owner of a Lincolnshire hand car wash has been banned as a company director for five years after employing illegal workers.
Mohamed Hamza, 34, hired the workers from Syria and Egypt at the M&H Car Wash on Enterprise Way in Pinchbeck.
The two workers were discovered during an Immigration Enforcement visit in 2022.
Kevin Read, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:
Mohamed Hamza hired two people who did not have the right to work in the UK, contravening the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006.
This represents a serious breach of legislation and of the standards expected of company directors.
Hamza’s directorship ban means he cannot now be involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company in the UK until January 2030.
Hamza, of Granville Road, Peterborough, was the sole director of M&H Car Wash Ltd since it was established in February 2019.
Immigration Enforcement officials visited the car wash in January 2022, discovering a Syrian man in his 20s and Egyptian man in his 30s with no right to work in the UK.
M&H Car Wash was fined £20,000 for the immigration breach which remained unpaid when the company entered liquidation in August 2022 with liabilities of more than £44,000.
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle MP, yesterday said:
Anyone who thinks they can profit from illegal working in the UK can think again. This case demonstrates there is no hiding place from law enforcement and I am pleased to see justice has been served.
We know that many people who come to the UK and end up working illegally often do so under extremely poor conditions and are frequently sold a false narrative about their ability to live and work here.
That’s why we’re ramping up our enforcement work to tackle smuggling gangs and make sure those who abuse our immigration system face the full consequences.
The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Hamza, and his five-year ban began on Monday 13 January.
The disqualification prevents him from becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
A car wash under a different company name operates from the same address. Mohamed Hamza is not listed as a director of this company.
Further information
- Mohamed Hamza is of Granville Street, Peterborough. His date of birth is 20 September 1990
- M&H Car Wash Ltd (company number 11842626)
- Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/five-year-ban-for-lincolnshire-car-wash-owner-who-employed-illegal-workers
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Eight-year ban for former footballer who ran London sports academy23/12/2024 10:25:00
Kieron Minto-St.Aimie received a director’s disqualification for claiming a £25,000 Covid loan his company was not entitled to.
HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited – trading as Homebase - in administration: information for employees and creditors15/11/2024 16:20:00
On 13 November 2024 HHGL Limited and Hampden Group Limited trading as Homebase entered administration. This page gives information on how to claim redundancy or register as a creditor.
Online women’s clothing retailers shut down after scam reports08/11/2024 11:05:00
Winding-up orders secured against two connected companies
Ten-year ban for director who promoted tax avoidance scheme costing HMRC more than £2.5m01/11/2024 09:20:00
Director disqualified for operating tax avoidance scheme without notifying authorities
Court shuts down two connected companies which received more than £1 million in fraudulent Covid loans16/09/2024 10:10:00
Winding-up orders made against companies accused of loan fraud
Merseyside father and daughter sentenced for Covid loan fraud26/08/2024 10:05:00
Father and daughter who applied for five Covid Bounce Back Loans between them handed suspended sentences for fraud
Action taken against Devon business owner following £250,000 covid loan abuse26/08/2024 09:05:00
Devon-based businessman is subject to 13 years of sanctions after abusing the Bounce Back Loan scheme five times during the Covid pandemic
London taxi driver hit with 11-year sanctions after falsely claiming two covid loans23/08/2024 10:25:00
Ilford taxi and delivery driver claimed £100,000 of Bounce Back Loans and failed to spend the money on his businesses