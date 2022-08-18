WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Fix cost of living emergency instead of attacking pay bargaining rights – TUC tells minsters
Commenting on government proposals announced in a newspaper article to restrict working people’s pay bargaining rights, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
"The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty – and no-one takes the decision to strike lightly.
"With inflation at over 10%, many employers are refusing to give pay rises that keep up with the cost of living. And while families struggle to make ends meet, profits and executive salaries are soaring.
"Ministers should get on with fixing the cost of living emergency and getting wages rising, rather than making it harder for workers to win better pay and conditions."
