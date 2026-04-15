Fixing the foundations: government fund to fix England's bridges, flyovers and tunnels now open

Funding will help local councils with cost of fixing England's aging road infrastructure.

the government is investing in the foundations of growth - fixing failing local road structures that local authorities cannot afford to repair alone

launched today, the Structures Fund is part of a record £1 billion total package to enhance England’s roads

local authorities across England can now apply for funding to renew vital infrastructure, including bridges, flyovers and tunnels

Government is backing councils across England to fix crumbling bridges, failing flyovers and deteriorating tunnels as the new Structures Fund opens today (15 April 2026) in the latest move to back drivers.

Decades of neglected infrastructure have led to weight-restricted crossings adding miles to everyday journeys and deteriorating flyovers, leaving communities unsure when the next closure will come. The new fund will put money directly into the hands of councils to tackle the most pressing cases they cannot afford to fix alone.

The fund is now open for bids and will inject cash into repairing critical structures across England, ensuring transport infrastructure is more resilient to extreme weather, while making everyday journeys safer, smoother and more dependable.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

Crumbling bridges and worn-out flyovers have been patched up rather than properly fixed for far too long, leading to frustrating weight limits and lengthy diversions. Every closed bridge is a barrier to growth; a blocked route to work, a delayed delivery, a family unable to reach the services they depend on. Councils have known what needs fixing for years but simply haven’t had the resources to act. We’re changing that, making sure structures are repaired properly, so people can live in properly connected communities.

To help councils put forward the strongest possible proposals, the government has appointed consultants WSP to provide free guidance and hands-on support to all applicants, from reviewing cost estimates to helping develop delivery plans.

Councils are encouraged to submit draft applications by 19 June for early feedback, giving them the opportunity to strengthen proposals before the final deadline of 3 August 2026. A series of webinars will also be held throughout April and May to help authorities navigate the process.

Funding decisions will be announced in Autumn 2026, with all successful schemes required to complete works by March 2030.

WSP Managing Director, Civil & Vice President, Royal Academy of Engineering, Steve Denton said:

Like much of the UK’s essential infrastructure, local highways structures are ageing, performing at levels beyond the original design expectations, and suffering from more extreme weather. The DfT Structures Fund is an invaluable initiative that will provide a step change in funding for critical infrastructure, releasing economic growth and safeguarding community assets.

Part of a £1 billion package to enhance England’s road network, the Structures Fund sits within the £24 billion of funding allocated at the 2025 Spending Review for roads and rail maintenance - the most significant investment in local infrastructure in a generation. This builds on the record £7.3 billion already committed to local highway authorities to fix potholes and deliver smoother roads between 2026 and 2030.

Introduced this week, councils now face tough new rules on how they spend pothole funding, as the government set out new requirements to ensure taxpayers see real improvements.

Councils that fail to prove they are delivering better roads face losing around a third of their £1.6 billion funding for the next year, but drivers in these areas will not be left behind.

The 13 councils rated red in the government’s local road maintenance ratings will receive dedicated expert support to help them drive up standards and deliver the visibly safer, smoother roads their communities deserve.