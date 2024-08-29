Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
|Printable version
Fixing unsafe buildings must be faster, Deputy Prime Minister tells roundtable of regulators and partners
The Deputy Prime Minister and Building Safety Minister Rushanara Ali have set out clear expectations to increase the pace of remediating unsafe buildings.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Building Safety Minister Rushanara Ali have set out clear expectations for regulators and partners to increase the pace of remediating unsafe buildings at a roundtable convened yesterday (28 August) following on from the major fire in Dagenham.
West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester Paul Dennett and Deputy Mayor of London Jules Pipe attended the meeting, along with key representatives from the London Fire Brigade, the National Fire Chiefs Council, the Local Government Association, the Building Safety Regulator, and other key partners.
The Deputy Prime Minister set out her priorities – speeding up the remediation of buildings, and ensuring that people are safe in buildings undergoing remediation. She also praised the bravery of firefighters who tackled the fire at Spectrum Building in Dagenham, which she visited yesterday, and the support offered to residents by Barking and Dagenham Council.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:
Speeding up the remediation of buildings is absolutely critical.
Seven years on from Grenfell, action has been far too slow and the fire in Dagenham is a horrific reminder of the risk unsafe cladding still poses to far too many people.
This government will expect more from regulators and partners to make sure action is being taken now to make homes safe, speed up remediation and ensure that buildings in the process of being remediated are managed safely for residents.
Building Safety Minister Rushanara Ali said:
I would like to thank the emergency services, council and wider community for all they have done following the fire in Dagenham.
It is absolutely essential that central and local government, regulators, and partners come together, as we have today, to drive fast and effective change to get buildings fixed, made safe and make sure residents are protected.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fixing-unsafe-buildings-must-be-faster-deputy-prime-minister-tells-roundtable-of-regulators-and-partners
Latest News from
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
New Homes Accelerator programme to unblock thousands of new homes29/08/2024 16:20:00
A new expert group will speed up delivery of stalled housing sites, supporting plans to boost economic growth and deliver 1.5 million homes.
Our plan to build more homes31/07/2024 10:12:10
New targets will boost housebuilding in areas most in need.
Chancellor vows 'big bang on growth' to boost investment and savings22/07/2024 12:10:00
Landmark pensions review part of Government’s mission to ‘boost growth and make every part of Britain better off’.
Devolution delivery for first mayoral meeting09/07/2024 13:15:00
All regional Mayors in England will come together to begin the process of shifting power out of Westminster through a major programme of devolution.
Leasehold reforms become law29/05/2024 10:10:10
The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act become law recently (24 May 2024)..
Levelling Up Partnership funding confirmed28/05/2024 12:10:00
Five areas in England and Scotland have agreed details of their Levelling Up Partnership funding.
Review into Alderney camps determines truth around death toll during Nazi occupation22/05/2024 14:07:00
An expert review of evidence has sought to give the most accurate possible assessment of how many prisoners and labourers died on Alderney between 1941 to 1945.
Major levelling up regeneration programme rolled out in Torbay22/05/2024 12:05:00
Torquay, Paignton and Brixham in Torbay to benefit from tailored levelling up programme