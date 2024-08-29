Fixing unsafe buildings must be faster, Deputy Prime Minister tells roundtable of regulators and partners

The Deputy Prime Minister and Building Safety Minister Rushanara Ali have set out clear expectations to increase the pace of remediating unsafe buildings.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Building Safety Minister Rushanara Ali have set out clear expectations for regulators and partners to increase the pace of remediating unsafe buildings at a roundtable convened yesterday (28 August) following on from the major fire in Dagenham.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester Paul Dennett and Deputy Mayor of London Jules Pipe attended the meeting, along with key representatives from the London Fire Brigade, the National Fire Chiefs Council, the Local Government Association, the Building Safety Regulator, and other key partners.

The Deputy Prime Minister set out her priorities – speeding up the remediation of buildings, and ensuring that people are safe in buildings undergoing remediation. She also praised the bravery of firefighters who tackled the fire at Spectrum Building in Dagenham, which she visited yesterday, and the support offered to residents by Barking and Dagenham Council.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:

Speeding up the remediation of buildings is absolutely critical. Seven years on from Grenfell, action has been far too slow and the fire in Dagenham is a horrific reminder of the risk unsafe cladding still poses to far too many people. This government will expect more from regulators and partners to make sure action is being taken now to make homes safe, speed up remediation and ensure that buildings in the process of being remediated are managed safely for residents.

Building Safety Minister Rushanara Ali said: