Flagship play centre for disabled children

Three-year funding commitment supports expanded play and family support.

A charity that supports disabled children and young people and their families can provide 300 more places throughout the year after opening new premises in Glasgow for the first time.

The dedicated play centre, supported with £500,000 from the Scottish Government, joins existing premises in Dundee, Fife and Edinburgh where The Yard supports disabled children and young people, and their families.

The new facility provides children with a sensory room, play hall and outdoor space, while also providing a meeting room for parents and carers to receive family support.

The Scottish Government funding is part of a £2 million commitment over three years from 2024-25 to support The Yard to grow its services, including tailored support, and expand its spaces for disabled children and young people to play and socialise.

Children and Young People’s Minister Natalie Don-Innes officially opened the new facility and joined a family session as part of The Yard’s school holiday programme.

Ms Don-Innes said:

“Working with charities is vital to improving outcomes for disabled children and their families. Our three-year funding will help The Yard to continue to grow and support more families across Scotland. “This wonderful new facility, backed by £500,000 Scottish Government funding, has allowed the Yard to expand to new premises in Glasgow for the first time. The smiles on the faces of the children and families who rely on The Yard for support show what a difference this service makes to their lives.”

Celine Sinclair, CEO of The Yard said;

“We are incredibly proud to launch our new Glasgow service, building on the success of our centres in Edinburgh, Dundee and Fife. The Yard team provide exemplary, safe, inclusive spaces where children can play, grow and connect, while families feel supported, empowered and included. We are just thrilled to be in the West of Scotland and would like to thank Scottish Government and our funders for helping us realise this ambition. “Working alongside our partners in Glasgow, this new service builds on our legacy and expands our reach to meet the needs of families and schools. As we continue developing The Yard into a nationally recognised Centre of Excellence, the opening of our Glasgow centre marks a major step forward in our mission to inspire and to help build meaningful inclusion across the country.”

Background

Up to £2 million funding for The Yard over three financial years from 2024-25 was confirmed in October 2023, subject to due diligence and approval of the budget by the Scottish Parliament.

Providing this additional capital and resource funding has enabled The Yard to take forward development of a site in Glasgow and refurbishment in Dundee and to expand their existing services in Edinburgh and Fife.