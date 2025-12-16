Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Flat owners to get new rights to faster, more reliable broadband under government plans
Flat owners in England and Wales could get better access to fast, reliable broadband under new proposals set out in a government consultation.
- New proposals to bust barriers to connecting flats to gigabit-capable broadband access
- Measures would empower leasehold owners of flats with new rights to request a gigabit capable connection
- Marks a crucial step in government’s drive for national renewal by overcoming rollout challenges in hard-to-access properties to get more people fast and reliable broadband
Flat owners in England and Wales are set to get better access to fast and future-proofed broadband, under new proposals set out in a consultation government launched yesterday (Monday 15 December).
The consultation is looking at proposed rights for flat-owning leaseholders to request a gigabit-capable broadband connection from their freeholder that cannot be unreasonably refused.
Currently, leasehold flat owners don’t have a formal right to request a gigabit-capable broadband connection, leaving them hamstrung by slower speeds, and many face extra challenges as they are not able to coordinate or agree to a rollout to the buildings they live in.
The measures proposed yesterday will remove barriers that slow down gigabit broadband upgrades for blocks of flats across England and Wales. Making it easier for people to access the high-speed connectivity they need for work, streaming, and staying connected with loved ones.
It is part of the government’s plan to drive national renewal, and deliver 99% gigabit broadband coverage by 2032, ensuring everyone can enjoy fast, reliable and futureproofed connections, including those living in leasehold flats.
Minister for Telecoms, Liz Lloyd yesterday said:
Measures like these are about fairness and improving the playing field for consumers, giving them better broadband connectivity. Whether you’re in a block of flats, a house, or a rural property, we want everyone to have access to the fast, reliable broadband needed for modern life.
These proposed measures would help deliver better connectivity for properties that face additional challenges to gigabit broadband rollout, and will ensure all UK families can benefit from the digital age.
The measures would apply specifically to leaseholders. Leaseholder landlords would be able to apply the new right on renters’ behalf. The consultation seeks more information on whether renters are impacted by the challenges seen in connecting leasehold properties.
The consultation is running until 16 February 2026 with outcomes published when the consultation ends. This will inform any potential future legislation addressing gigabit-capable broadband rollout into flats.
This comes following work by government to ensure everyone can get online with the skills, access to devices and confidence they need, through the £11.7 million Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund. Through this fund government is supporting 80 projects in communities across the country, to get people the support they need to get online to access cheaper prices for everyday essentials and use digital services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/flat-owners-to-get-new-rights-to-faster-more-reliable-broadband-under-government-plans
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Cutting edge cancer treatments set to be produced out of uranium16/12/2025 14:20:00
Precision treatments tackling the hardest-to-treat cancers set to be produced from hundreds of tonnes of reprocessed uranium from nuclear reactors.
The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place in Brussels15/12/2025 15:12:00
The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place on 9-10 December. Both sides agreed to hold the next UK-EU Cyber Dialogue in London in 2026.
Stronger tech ties and international agreements on AI to modernise public services and reduce costs for Britons as UK Tech Minister wraps Canada visit15/12/2025 10:10:00
Technology Minister Ian Murray returns from the latest G7 Ministerial gathering in Canada with strengthened tech ties and new agreements in key areas.
AI to accelerate national renewal and growth as Google DeepMind backs UK tech and science sectors11/12/2025 11:05:00
A new partnership with Google DeepMind will help to turn cutting-edge AI into real benefits for working people.
Thousands to get free digital training so everyone has the chance to shop around for cheaper deals online10/12/2025 12:05:00
Free support to get people online is rolling out in communities in every region of the country.
Efforts to share best practices on AI measurement and evaluations driven forward through the International Network for Advanced AI Measurement, Evaluation and Science10/12/2025 10:10:10
Network members representing major global economies have committed to re-double their shared focus on the science of AI measurement and evaluations following their latest round of talks in San Diego last week.
UK and Germany deepen science and tech ties with £14 million to unlock quantum’s vast potential05/12/2025 16:05:00
The UK and Germany have announced plans to work even more closely together to unlock the vast potential of quantum technology.
Landmark UK-US pharmaceuticals deal to safeguard medicines access and drive vital investment for UK patients and businesses02/12/2025 14:24:00
Milestone deal secures UK’s medicines access for patients, with a wide range of groundbreaking new treatments to reach NHS front-line quicker.