Flat owners to get new rights to faster, more reliable broadband under government plans

New proposals to bust barriers to connecting flats to gigabit-capable broadband access

Measures would empower leasehold owners of flats with new rights to request a gigabit capable connection

Marks a crucial step in government’s drive for national renewal by overcoming rollout challenges in hard-to-access properties to get more people fast and reliable broadband

Flat owners in England and Wales are set to get better access to fast and future-proofed broadband, under new proposals set out in a consultation government launched yesterday (Monday 15 December).

The consultation is looking at proposed rights for flat-owning leaseholders to request a gigabit-capable broadband connection from their freeholder that cannot be unreasonably refused.

Currently, leasehold flat owners don’t have a formal right to request a gigabit-capable broadband connection, leaving them hamstrung by slower speeds, and many face extra challenges as they are not able to coordinate or agree to a rollout to the buildings they live in.

The measures proposed yesterday will remove barriers that slow down gigabit broadband upgrades for blocks of flats across England and Wales. Making it easier for people to access the high-speed connectivity they need for work, streaming, and staying connected with loved ones.

It is part of the government’s plan to drive national renewal, and deliver 99% gigabit broadband coverage by 2032, ensuring everyone can enjoy fast, reliable and futureproofed connections, including those living in leasehold flats.

Minister for Telecoms, Liz Lloyd yesterday said:

Measures like these are about fairness and improving the playing field for consumers, giving them better broadband connectivity. Whether you’re in a block of flats, a house, or a rural property, we want everyone to have access to the fast, reliable broadband needed for modern life. These proposed measures would help deliver better connectivity for properties that face additional challenges to gigabit broadband rollout, and will ensure all UK families can benefit from the digital age.

The measures would apply specifically to leaseholders. Leaseholder landlords would be able to apply the new right on renters’ behalf. The consultation seeks more information on whether renters are impacted by the challenges seen in connecting leasehold properties.

The consultation is running until 16 February 2026 with outcomes published when the consultation ends. This will inform any potential future legislation addressing gigabit-capable broadband rollout into flats.

This comes following work by government to ensure everyone can get online with the skills, access to devices and confidence they need, through the £11.7 million Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund. Through this fund government is supporting 80 projects in communities across the country, to get people the support they need to get online to access cheaper prices for everyday essentials and use digital services.