Flatmates, fridges and food safety: The Food Standards Agency’s guide for students in the kitchen

With thousands of students settling into shared accommodation across the UK this September, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is reinforcing essential food safety advice to help young adults stay healthy in challenging kitchen environments.

Student life is a fun and exciting time for young adults, but it often presents unique food safety hurdles that can put health at risk. Driven by financial pressures, research (Opens in a new window)shows that more than one in three students access food from bins or waste areas of supermarkets and shops, whilst nearly half experience food insecurity - significantly higher than the national average of 18% for adults. These pressures, combined with living conditions where students typically have just one fridge shelf each, make it even more crucial to follow proper food safety practices.

The challenges are particularly pronounced for students in some regions, where food insecurity can affect up to 60% of the student population. Around two-thirds (65%) of students have reported that their fridge contained food past the use-by-date. Many also find it difficult to maintain cleanliness in shared kitchens.

This advice is particularly timely as recent UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows foodborne illness is on the rise. In 2024, Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) infections increased by 26% in England, and Campylobacter and Salmonella cases are also at their highest rate in a decade. In Northern Ireland, food poisoning continues to be a significant issue with The Public Health Agency reporting 2,724 cases in 2024, whilst Public Health Wales reported 5,374 cases of Campylobacter in Wales in 2024.

These infections can cause serious illness, and young adults living away from home in shared accommodation, who may also be cooking and preparing food for the first time, may be at risk if food safety practices are compromised.

Narriman Looch, Head of Foodborne Disease Control at the FSA, said:

Moving away from home into shared accommodation comes with new food safety challenges that can sometimes feel outside of your control, from tight budgets to limited storage space. But there are simple steps that can help keep you and your housemates safe. Keep your shared fridge between 0-5°C, store ready-to-eat food away from raw meat and check use-by dates regularly. Wash shared sponges and cloths frequently and always wash your hands with soap and water before and after touching your phone while cooking to avoid cross-contamination. Cook food properly and according to the packaging instructions. When reheating leftovers, make sure food is steaming hot throughout, rather than warmed, as the high temperature will kill any bacteria that may be present. More tips can be found on the FSA’s dedicated student guide to food hygiene safety (Opens in a new window)page, as part of a campaign focused on food hygiene in the kitchen.

Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director, Gastrointestinal Infections at UKHSA, said: