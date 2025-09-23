Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Flatmates, fridges and food safety: The Food Standards Agency’s guide for students in the kitchen
With thousands of students settling into shared accommodation across the UK this September, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is reinforcing essential food safety advice to help young adults stay healthy in challenging kitchen environments.
Student life is a fun and exciting time for young adults, but it often presents unique food safety hurdles that can put health at risk. Driven by financial pressures, research (Opens in a new window)shows that more than one in three students access food from bins or waste areas of supermarkets and shops, whilst nearly half experience food insecurity - significantly higher than the national average of 18% for adults. These pressures, combined with living conditions where students typically have just one fridge shelf each, make it even more crucial to follow proper food safety practices.
The challenges are particularly pronounced for students in some regions, where food insecurity can affect up to 60% of the student population. Around two-thirds (65%) of students have reported that their fridge contained food past the use-by-date. Many also find it difficult to maintain cleanliness in shared kitchens.
This advice is particularly timely as recent UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows foodborne illness is on the rise. In 2024, Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) infections increased by 26% in England, and Campylobacter and Salmonella cases are also at their highest rate in a decade. In Northern Ireland, food poisoning continues to be a significant issue with The Public Health Agency reporting 2,724 cases in 2024, whilst Public Health Wales reported 5,374 cases of Campylobacter in Wales in 2024.
These infections can cause serious illness, and young adults living away from home in shared accommodation, who may also be cooking and preparing food for the first time, may be at risk if food safety practices are compromised.
Narriman Looch, Head of Foodborne Disease Control at the FSA, said:
Moving away from home into shared accommodation comes with new food safety challenges that can sometimes feel outside of your control, from tight budgets to limited storage space. But there are simple steps that can help keep you and your housemates safe.
Keep your shared fridge between 0-5°C, store ready-to-eat food away from raw meat and check use-by dates regularly. Wash shared sponges and cloths frequently and always wash your hands with soap and water before and after touching your phone while cooking to avoid cross-contamination.
Cook food properly and according to the packaging instructions. When reheating leftovers, make sure food is steaming hot throughout, rather than warmed, as the high temperature will kill any bacteria that may be present.
More tips can be found on the FSA’s dedicated student guide to food hygiene safety (Opens in a new window)page, as part of a campaign focused on food hygiene in the kitchen.
Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director, Gastrointestinal Infections at UKHSA, said:
Starting university and living away from home is an exciting milestone, but it can also bring new food safety challenges. Taking simple steps can reduce the risk of getting foodborne infections. Storing and cooking food properly, avoiding cross-contamination, which happens when bacteria pass from raw foods to ready-to-eat foods, and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially after using the toilet or handling raw meat, can all help prevent infections.
“If you do experience mild food poisoning, make sure you stay hydrated. If symptoms are more severe, such as continuous fever, severe dehydration, or diarrhoea lasting more than 72 hours, seek medical advice. Anyone with diarrhoea or vomiting should avoid preparing food for others until they have recovered and have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours. By taking these precautions, students can protect themselves and their friends while making the most of their university experience.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/flatmates-fridges-and-food-safety-the-food-standards-agencys-guide-for-students-in-the-kitchen
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Government supports top students out of Gaza to take up UK scholarships23/09/2025 12:12:00
Foreign and Education Secretaries announce Gazan students will arrive in the UK to take places at universities following government support to help them leave Gaza
UK Anti-Corruption Champion visits British Virgin Islands23/09/2025 10:25:00
Baroness Hodge is visiting the BVI to assess progress on financial transparency.
UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Statement for the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine22/09/2025 16:20:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.
UN General Assembly: Foreign Secretary says global action will help drive UK government priorities22/09/2025 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary calls for action on security, migration, climate, economic growth and development at her first UNGA meeting as Foreign Secretary.
UK formally recognises Palestinian State22/09/2025 12:25:00
The UK has formally recognised Palestine to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people.
UK sanctions Georgia-linked supporters of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine22/09/2025 11:10:00
The UK has announced new sanctions targeting Georgia-linked supporters of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.
New dark web portal launched to recruit spies to support UK security19/09/2025 16:20:00
Outgoing Chief of MI6, Sir Richard Moore, announces new platform - Silent Courier - will make it easier for MI6 to recruit agents online
UK condemns Russian violations of NATO airspace and confirms support for Poland, Romania and Ukraine: UK Statement to the OSCE19/09/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Neil Holland condemns Russian airspace violations as reckless, provocative and dangerous, regardless of intent.
Afghanistan cannot succeed while women and girls are excluded: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/09/2025 12:25:00
Statement given recently (17 September 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.
The unanimous adoption of this resolution demonstrates our shared commitment to locate and return missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals: UK explanation of vote at the UN Security Council18/09/2025 14:10:00
UK explanation of vote was yesterday delivered by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, following the UN Security Council vote on the draft resolution on Missing Persons in Iraq and Kuwait.