Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Flaws in the licensing system remain unresolved, says new Lords report
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes; The Licensing Act 2003: post-legislative scrutiny Follow-up report.
- Report: The Licensing Act 2003: post-legislative scrutiny Follow-up report (HTML)
- Report: The Licensing Act 2003: post-legislative scrutiny Follow-up report (PDF)
- Liaison Committee
- Select Committee on the Licensing Act 2003
Background
This report examines the progress made by the Government in the implementation of the recommendations made by the Select Committee on the Licensing Act 2003 in its 2017 report, The Licensing Act 2003: post-legislative scrutiny.
In the Liaison Committee’s report, Review of House of Lords Investigative and Scrutiny Committees: towards a new thematic committee structure, published in July 2019, the Committee recommended that the Liaison Committee (on a case by case basis) could hold follow-up evidence sessions on a former special inquiry committee’s recommendations, followed by the publication of a report. This is the sixth occasion on which this new procedure has been utilised.
Key recommendations
The Committee found that more needs to be done to ensure the licensing system is operating as efficiently and effectively as possible. The Committee recommended:
- The Government should work with key stakeholders to establish a clear mechanism for the licensing and planning systems to work together and communicate effectively.
- The ‘Agent of Change’ principle should be adopted into the section 182 Guidance to ensure licensing guidance reflects the National Planning Policy Framework. Further to this the Government should review and strengthen the ‘Agent of Change’ principle and consider incorporating it into current planning reforms in the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill.
- The Committee reiterated the original inquiry’s recommendations for a minimum training standard to be established for councillors who participate in licensing committee or sub-committee proceedings.
- The lack of progress in improving access to licensed premises for disabled people is unacceptable. The law must be amended to require that an application for a premises licence should be accompanied by a disabled access and facilities statement.
- The Government should undertake a formal review of the impact of minimum unit pricing (MUP) across Scotland and Wales and consider the Ministerial report on the effect of MUP in Scotland to assess the benefit of implementing MUP in England.
- The recent decision not to extend the provisions of the Licensing Act 2003 airside should be reviewed within three years to ensure that disruptive incidents caused by alcohol consumption are being effectively managed by existing industry initiatives and regulation.
- The future of the GOV.UK online licensing platform must be determined and an alternative established before it is removed.
Former Chair’s comments
Baroness McIntosh of Pickering, who was Chair of the Select Committee on the Licensing Act 2003, commented:
“Our original inquiry concluded that the Licensing Act 2003 was fundamentally flawed and needed a radical overhaul. It is now five years since we published our findings and we have not seen the progress we had hoped.
We urge the Government to review our conclusions and recommendations and act now to tackle the issues that remain unresolved.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/187/liaison-committee-lords/news/171996/flaws-in-the-licensing-system-remain-unresolved-says-new-lords-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Embassy Workers welcome Human Rights protection however future cases need quicker resolution12/07/2022 13:05:00
The Joint Committee of Human Rights has welcomed proposed amendments to the State Immunity Act that would stop workers in embassies and consulates being blocked from taking employment cases to court, where they were not employed in diplomatic functions.
The conduct of Lord Lea of Crondall11/07/2022 15:38:00
The House of Lords Conduct Committee recently (08 July 2022) published a report on the conduct of Lord Lea of Crondall.
Half a million Scots could struggle to access their cash as banks speed up closures to dodge UK Government laws to protect services11/07/2022 13:05:00
Access to cash in Scotland has been decimated in recent years, the Scottish Affairs Committee warns today as it publishes its report, Access to Cash in Scotland.
“Host of indefensible system failings” damaging educational and employment outcomes for children in care11/07/2022 11:38:00
System-wide failings are resulting in looked-after children receiving inadequate and 'unacceptable' education.
Cabinet Office rejects recommendations to improve transparency of its FOI handling08/07/2022 15:33:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee publishes the Government’s response to its report on ‘The Cabinet Office Freedom of Information Clearing House’.
Government response to Court Capacity report published08/07/2022 11:38:00
The Justice Committee publishes the Government’s response to its report into Court Capacity.
Committee activity in House of Lords reviewed during 2021-22 Parliamentary Session07/07/2022 15:33:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee today publishes its report on Committee activity in 2021–22.
Government commits to improving communication around Basic Income Pilot and Pension Credit following recommendations from the Welsh Affairs Committee07/07/2022 11:38:00
In response to the Welsh Affairs Committee’s report on the benefits system in Wales, the Government has confirmed work being undertaken to ensure more people are aware of their ability to claim Pension Credit.