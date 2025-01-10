WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Flexible working can support employees during cold snap, says the CIPD
The CIPD urges employers to offer flexible working options during periods of cold weather and travel disruption
Claire McCartney, Policy and Practice Manager at the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development said:
“During periods of extreme weather, employers should try to be as flexible as possible, in terms of where and when their staff work. Working from home, where this is possible, may allow employees to be more comfortable and productive and can support them to get their work done effectively.
“However, not all roles can be done remotely, so employers and employees will need to work out the best way for people to get to and from work. Flexibility in start and finish times can help employees navigate some of the challenges presented by icy conditions and travel disruption.
“Employers should also take steps to ensure workspaces are as comfortable as possible for employees, including access to facilities and adequate heating. Official guidance suggests that the minimum temperature for working indoors should be at least 16°C, or 13°C if employees are doing rigorous physical work. Health and safety should be a number one priority, and employers should be particularly mindful of those with a disability or health condition.”
