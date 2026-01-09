Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Flight PS752: Sixth anniversary statement
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday issued a statement marking six years since the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.
An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:
Today marks the six-year anniversary of Iran’s illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.
After all these years, Iran continues to refuse to take full legal responsibility for the downing, despite admitting its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down Flight PS752.
This is an affront to the memory of the 176 innocent victims, including UK nationals.
The UK, alongside our allies in Canada, Sweden and Ukraine, remains committed to the pursuit of justice, accountability and transparency for the victims and their families.
We will continue to progress our legal cases at the International Court of Justice and the International Civil Aviation Organization. Iran must be held accountable for its breaches of international law.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/flight-ps752-sixth-anniversary-statement
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
We welcome the Syrian leadership's commitment to eradicate chemical weapons: UK statement at the UN Security Council09/01/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
Minister for the Middle East statement: Regional update06/01/2026 14:05:00
The Minister for the Middle East and North Africa provided an update to Parliament on recent events across the region.
The United Kingdom wants to see a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people: UK statement at the UN Security Council06/01/2026 12:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela.
Joint Statement on the Gaza Humanitarian Response31/12/2025 12:20:00
Joint statement on Gaza from the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Outstanding contributions to the UK recognised in His Majesty The King’s New Year 2026 Overseas and International Honours list30/12/2025 10:15:00
The New Year Overseas Honours list recognises the outstanding contribution of British nationals abroad or internationally.
Germany passes new law to crack down on people smuggling to UK19/12/2025 15:27:00
People smuggling gangs storing small boats and engines in Germany now face 10 years in jail under new German legislation.
UK sanctions perpetrators of violence against civilians across Syria19/12/2025 13:20:00
Individuals and organisations linked to violence against civilians throughout Syria are today sanctioned by the UK as it continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people.
Joint Statement from the Troika Capitals on South Sudan19/12/2025 09:25:00
The Governments of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued a joint statement on the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.