Flight PS752: Sixth anniversary statement

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday issued a statement marking six years since the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.

An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:

Today marks the six-year anniversary of Iran’s illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

After all these years, Iran continues to refuse to take full legal responsibility for the downing, despite admitting its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down Flight PS752.

This is an affront to the memory of the 176 innocent victims, including UK nationals.

The UK, alongside our allies in Canada, Sweden and Ukraine, remains committed to the pursuit of justice, accountability and transparency for the victims and their families.

We will continue to progress our legal cases at the International Court of Justice and the International Civil Aviation Organization. Iran must be held accountable for its breaches of international law.