Environment Agency
|Printable version
Flood resilience improved for homes in Stafford
The Environment Agency has delivered a flood risk management scheme on Sandon Road, Stafford, giving residents better flood resilience after years of flooding.
- Flood risk reduced for 31 properties in Sandon Road, Stafford
- A range of flood doors, flood-resistant air bricks and pumps have been installed
Over 30 properties have benefitted from the installation of flood doors, flood‑resistant air bricks, pumps, and targeted repointing of brickwork to seal potential entry points for water. These measures are designed to reduce the risk of water entering homes and to minimise damage should flooding occur.
Sandyford Brook is a small river that begins on Stafford Common and flows towards the River Sow, passing close to Sandon Road. Sandyford brook runs through a naturally flat area meaning water does not drain away quickly. Ground subsidence in the area further reduces the effectiveness of the drainage system, meaning water can build up on the road and around nearby properties.
By equipping properties with these measures, the scheme aims to give residents greater peace of mind and reduce the long‑term impacts of flooding on homes, livelihoods, and wellbeing.
Will Groves, senior flood risk officer for the Environment Agency, said:
This scheme provides practical, property‑level resilience measures that will make a real difference to people’s lives.
While we cannot prevent flooding entirely, we can ensure homes are better prepared, more resilient, and able to recover more quickly.
This project forms part of the Environment Agency’s wider commitment to strengthening flood resilience across Staffordshire. As part of the planning process the Environment Agency is in discussion with a developer about potentially constructing a flood storage area upstream of Sandon which will further reducing flood risk for the community.
Together, these measures reflect a collaborative, long-term approach to supporting communities facing the growing challenges of climate-driven extreme weather.
Search “flooding” on GOV.UK to find the risk for your home, business and neighbourhood. You can also:
- Get flood warnings if your home or business in England is at risk of flooding: Get flood warnings by text, phone or email - GOV.UK.
- Find out more about how to protect your home, belongings and loved ones, visit What to do before or during a flood - GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/flood-resilience-improved-for-homes-in-stafford
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Flood resilience improved for homes in Stafford06/03/2026 13:25:00
The Environment Agency has delivered a flood risk management scheme on Sandon Road, Stafford, giving residents better flood resilience after years of flooding.
Birmingham skip firm pays £9,495 for failing to remove waste06/03/2026 09:10:00
A Birmingham skip hire company has been ordered to pay £9,495.50 for disobeying a magistrates’ court order to remove all waste from a site.
Yorkshire waste site has permit revoked04/03/2026 15:25:00
Mineral Processing Ltd at South Elmsall has had its environmental permit revoked after the Planning Inspectorate dismissed an appeal from the operator.
New flood advice websites launched to help West Country04/03/2026 13:25:00
These will support Dorset and Wiltshire residents coping with groundwater flooding and promote the response and recovery to flooding in Somerset.
EA stops suspected illegal waste activity at Worcester site02/03/2026 13:25:00
The Environment Agency has taken action to crackdown on suspected illegal waste activity at Blackpole Recycling Ltd in Worcester.
Site shut down as Wigan waste investigation continues02/03/2026 09:20:00
The Environment Agency has acted to restrict access to land in Wigan, Greater Manchester, to prevent the illegal dumping of waste.
Fish return to Cullompton ponds thanks to rod licence money26/02/2026 13:25:00
A fresh lease of life – and fish – have been given to ponds in Devon thanks to local anglers, the Duchy of Cornwall and the Environment Agency.
Dorset farmer fined after failing to comply with slurry notice26/02/2026 09:25:00
There had been multiple pollution incidents involving the farm since 2012, but the defendant failed to increase slurry storage at the farm as required.