Flood resilience improved for homes in Stafford

The Environment Agency has delivered a flood risk management scheme on Sandon Road, Stafford, giving residents better flood resilience after years of flooding.

Flood risk reduced for 31 properties in Sandon Road, Stafford

A range of flood doors, flood-resistant air bricks and pumps have been installed

Over 30 properties have benefitted from the installation of flood doors, flood‑resistant air bricks, pumps, and targeted repointing of brickwork to seal potential entry points for water. These measures are designed to reduce the risk of water entering homes and to minimise damage should flooding occur.

A flood gate being installed at a property.

Sandyford Brook is a small river that begins on Stafford Common and flows towards the River Sow, passing close to Sandon Road. Sandyford brook runs through a naturally flat area meaning water does not drain away quickly. Ground subsidence in the area further reduces the effectiveness of the drainage system, meaning water can build up on the road and around nearby properties.

By equipping properties with these measures, the scheme aims to give residents greater peace of mind and reduce the long‑term impacts of flooding on homes, livelihoods, and wellbeing.

Will Groves, senior flood risk officer for the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

This scheme provides practical, property‑level resilience measures that will make a real difference to people’s lives. While we cannot prevent flooding entirely, we can ensure homes are better prepared, more resilient, and able to recover more quickly.

This project forms part of the Environment Agency’s wider commitment to strengthening flood resilience across Staffordshire. As part of the planning process the Environment Agency is in discussion with a developer about potentially constructing a flood storage area upstream of Sandon which will further reducing flood risk for the community.

Together, these measures reflect a collaborative, long-term approach to supporting communities facing the growing challenges of climate-driven extreme weather.

