Flood risks are increasing across Wales – Public Health Wales offers advice on how to best prepare

An increase in flood risk is one of the biggest climate-related health risks in Wales, with Public Health Wales urging people to be prepared and giving advice on how to find out if you are at risk and what to do next.

Around one in seven properties are at risk of flooding in Wales, according to latest figures from Natural Resources Wales, with this number expected to rise as climate change intensifies the frequency and severity of extreme rainfall events, making preparation even more important for the years ahead. This is why Public Health Wales is focusing on protecting people and communities from the health risks of climate change.

Recent flooding in Monmouth continues to have an impact with many businesses still unable to open as clear up operations continue. This has financial impacts for locals but also impacts their mental health and wellbeing.

Clair Beard, owner of the Robin Hood pub, said she still has flashbacks to the moment flood waters arrived during the early hours of 15 November 2025.

The pub was not only Clair’s business, but also her home. She was stuck inside the top floor for 12 hours, unable to get out.

She yesterday said:

“Mentally it is still very traumatic for me to think about what happened. I have daily flashbacks of the water coming in. When it started, we were clearing up the bar, but by the time we made it to our stairs, water was already rising up them. My first thoughts were, am I going to get out of this? Am I actually going to survive? Unless you experience it, you would never believe how scary it can be. I still think about it every day.”

Clair hopes her experience helps others understand how quickly flooding can escalate and why it’s worth preparing ahead of time.

Professor Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environmental Health Protection at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:

“It is normal to feel stressed or anxious if you are affected by flooding and it is important to seek mental health support if it continues. However, if the public can be aware of the practical steps that they can take to understand their flood risk and what they should have ready if they are flooded, it will help improve health outcomes for those affected.”

She continued:

“We want people across Wales to stay safe from the health harms of climate change by understanding the risks and consider preparing things like a flood kit or pack to keep in their homes in case of an emergency. This could include things like a blanket, torch, medication and supplies for children. Our priority is to protect people and communities from the health risks of climate change.”

She yesterday said:

“When dealing with floods, there are three stages to consider: BEFORE, DURING and AFTER.

Before the flood:

PLAN AHEAD:

Check if your area is at risk of flooding Natural Resources Wales

Sign up to flood alerts in your area

Prepare an emergency action plan and kit list such as a blanket, torch, medication, insurance documents and supplies for children and babies. Further information on this can be found at the National Flood Forum here

Move valuable items upstairs if possible, to minimize loss of important documents or irreplaceable sentimental items.

Check your home insurance covers flooding.

Check with your local authority on what arrangements they have to provide flood protection resources.

DURING FLOODING:

If you are affected by flooding, we advise you to:

Look out for one another, check in with friends and neighbours.

Avoid contact with flood water as much as possible. Do not allow children or pets to play in floodwaters. There may be hidden trip hazards, utility hole covers pushed open or loose electrical cables.

If you must go into the water, wear waterproof gloves, rubber boots, and remember to be careful of hidden dangers.

Do not switch on electrical appliances that may have been in contact with floodwater until a qualified electrician has checked them as there is a risk of electrocution.

Do not use a petrol or diesel-powered generator indoors as there is a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning which can kill.

Keep any open cuts or sores clean and dry. Wearing waterproof plasters and bandages can help.

Wash your hands especially after going to the toilet, before eating or preparing food - this is the most important way to get rid of harmful bugs.

If you do not have clean water, use hand sanitiser gel or wet wipes.

It’s normal to feel stressed or anxious but if this continues then do seek mental health support.

If you become ill after accidentally swallowing floodwater or mud, particularly if you develop diarrhoea, a fever or stomach pains within 10 days of being in contact with floodwater or sewage – seek medical attention.

Have your heating and cooking appliances serviced by a Gas Safe engineer, even if they seem to be working normally. There is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if they are not working properly.

If you are worried about your own or someone else's mental health, seek support from family and friends, your GP or other expert help.

AFTER FLOODING

If you are helping someone who has been affected by flooding, there are simple ways you can offer support:

Try to become familiar with the nature of the flooding event, identify how those affected can access help and whether there are flood risks in the future.

Check that they are safe and help them to make contact with flood recovery agencies if needed.

Check that there are no immediate physical health needs. If it is an emergency, seek medical help.

Ask about needs and concerns such as access to food, water, shelter and medication.

Help people to contact their loved ones and others who can provide familiar sources of support

Help to identify practical, safe ways to help their needs and access to services

Listen, provide information if you have it, and help people to make plans for next steps.

FURTHER HELP AND SUPPORT

National Flood Forum A charity to help, support and represent people at risk of flooding

Flood Re helping insurers to help householders at risk of flooding.

Food Standards Agency website

Mind Cymru – website

Red Cross – website