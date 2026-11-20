Flood Warnings inform the public about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and help people make informed decisions about how to respond.

There are 3 types of message – Flood Alert, Flood Warning and Severe Flood Warning. Each can be triggered by particular weather or river conditions which cause flooding.

This new warning for the properties around Wolston Brook has been launched following recent flood events and improvements to the flood risk mapping and forecasting capabilities. It adds to an existing flood warning area for the Avon in Wolston which helps to warn some 146 properties.

This expanded service will be will be fully integrated into its incident systems, including River Levels Online for public consumption.

Charlie Chandler, Area Flood Risk Manager for the West Midlands at the Environment Agency, said:

We know how devastating flooding can be and have seen the impact of flooding on communities. This expanded system will help people to get early warnings and know what actions they need to take if there is risk of flooding in their area. To benefit residents must be signed up to our free Flood Warning Service via .gov.uk or by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Wolston flood warning area map: See new flood map here

By registering, residents can:

Choose how they receive warnings, including by text message, phone call or email.

Check and update their contact details.

Receive both Flood Alerts and Flood Warnings where available.

Register additional locations, such as workplaces or the homes of relatives.

Why Flood Warnings Matter

Flooding can happen quickly and with little notice, often causing significant disruption to homes, businesses and local communities.

Flood warnings provide crucial time for people to move vehicles, valuables and important belongings to safety, put personal flood plans into action, and make informed decisions to protect themselves and others.

The new service is expected to benefit communities by improving access to timely information during periods of heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

Support for Communities

Alongside the new warning service, a range of support is available to help residents prepare for flooding and recover afterwards.

The Environment Agency offers practical advice on preparing properties for flooding and can help communities develop flood groups and community flood plans - Home - Flood Action

The National Flood Forum, an independent charity, also offers support to individuals and communities before, during and after flood events, including advice on property resilience measures.

Local authorities play an important role during flood incidents, supporting evacuation and recovery efforts.

Check Your Flood Risk

Residents and businesses can check their flood risk and learn more about the likelihood of flooding in their area by visiting www.gov.uk/flood.