Flooding impacts across the country
Heavy rainfall last week led to localised river and surface water flooding across central England, Yorkshire and the North East.
Recent rainfall means minor, localised river flooding impacts are expected in Leicestershire, with minor flooding impacts possible elsewhere, including Lincolnshire. However, the overall flood risk remains low.
At 2pm on Wednesaday, there were 36 flood warnings, showing flooding is expected, and 102 flood alerts, showing flooding is possible.
The heavy rain and thunderstorms have led to approximately 1008 properties being flooded and the Environment Agency estimates that around 22,000 have been protected.
Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground mitigating high water levels, clearing blockages and supporting local authorities in their response work.
We continue to urge people to keep an eye on the weather, check their flood risk, and take care planning their journeys.
Chris Wilding, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said:
The overall flood risk continues to reduce. Recent rainfall means minor, localised river flooding is possible in Leicestershire.
Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground, supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people to plan their journeys carefully, follow the advice of local emergency services on the roads and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.
People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation as well as following @EnvAgency on X for the latest flood updates.
Last week, Floods Minister Emma Hardy visited communities in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard to hear more about the impacts of flooding. Additionally, last Wednesday, Environment Secretary Steve Reed visited Northamptonshire to receive a briefing on the Environment Agency’s response and the actions taken to protect communities locally.
Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:
I know first hand how devastating flooding can be and my thoughts go out to those residents and businesses affected across the country.
I met with those involved in the response on the ground, including representatives from the Environment Agency and its partners, and I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the vital work they have undertaken to help protect their communities. I urge people to continue to follow their advice and that of the emergency services.
This government is working hard to accelerate the building of flood defences and boost our emergency response through our Floods Resilience Taskforce.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/surface-water-flooding-expected-on-monday-23-september
