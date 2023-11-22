Environment Agency
Flood-management survey for East Sussex opens
The Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme aims to better protect 10,000 homes, infrastructure, businesses and other sites over the next century.
The Environment Agency, in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council, has launched an online survey and virtual exhibition. This is to get feedback from the communities about the proposed options for the first phase of the Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme.
As well as the survey and virtual exhibition, 6 public events are being held throughout November and December for communities to get in-depth information and give their feedback face-to-face. There will also be an online interactive question-and-answers session with members of the project team.
The Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Flood Management Scheme will be one of the largest coastal flood risk schemes in the country, using innovative and creative solutions to maximise economic, environmental, and social opportunities to deliver multiple benefits over the next 100 years.
Nick Gray, the Environment Agency’s flood-risk manager for East Sussex, yesterday said:
We want to encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback on our proposed options to manage the 15km stretch of coastline between Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne over the next ten years.
We’ll be asking for feedback about how to manage our shingle beaches, timber groynes and other key coastal defences. This can either be done via the online survey on our website or at one of our public exhibitions.
The responses we get will be very important because they will help us choose the best options for protecting coastal communities from flooding for the first phase of the Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme.
The online survey was launched on Monday 20 November and will run for 4 weeks, until Friday 15 December.
Climate change means sea levels are projected to rise in southern England over the next 100 years and with increasingly-powerful storms also predicted, the risk of flooding, damage to property and erosion increases all the time.
Eastbourne seafront is within the Pevensey to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme – and we want your views on protecting it
Councillor Jim Murray, cabinet member for climate change at Eastbourne Borough Council, yesterday said:
I would encourage as many residents, business-owners and partner organisations as possible to attend one of the drop-in events or to visit the online virtual exhibition.
This vital scheme will help protect the people and places of Eastbourne for the coming decade as well as for future generations.
This is an opportunity to hear first-hand from the project team about what is being proposed and to have your questions answered.
The online survey and virtual exhibitions are available at www.pevenseyandeastbournecoast.co.uk from Monday 20 November:
The face-to-face exhibitions are as follows:
Saturday 25 November: 9.30am – 12pm: Langney Community Centre BN23 7DX 2.30 – 5pm: Hampden Park Community Centre BN22 9NR
Tuesday 28 November: 9.30am – 12pm: St John’s Parish Hall, Meads BN20 7QT 2.30pm – 5pm: Leaf Hall Community Arts Centre, Seaside BN22 7NB
Friday 1 December: 9.30am – 12pm: Sovereign Harbour Community Centre BN23 6JH 2pm – 4.30pm: St Wilfred’s Church Hall, Pevensey Bay BN24 6EZ
Monday 4 December: 12 noon – 14.00: Online questions and answers session with the project team. Further details follow on social media and website
