Floods Minister visits Somerset communities impacted by recent weather

Floods Minister Emma Hardy yesterday (Tuesday 10 February) visited Langport in Somerset to see the impact of flooding on the local community, following one of the wettest starts to the year on record.

The Somerset Levels has been one of the areas most affected in recent weeks, with the Environment Agency installing vast high-volume pumps in Northmoor and Saltmoor, protecting homes by moving vast amounts of water away from affected areas.

Around 16,200 properties have been protected by flood defences so far this year, but sadly more than 300 properties, mostly in Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, have been flooded.

The Minister met with Environment Agency officers on the ground and received a briefing on the flood operations, as well as hearing how teams were supporting local residents. As well as operating the pumps, officers have been clear clearing vegetation, removing obstructions in rivers, and erecting temporary barriers were needed.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:

I’ve heard from communities here in Somerset who have been deeply affected by the impacts the recent heavy rainfall, and I know how devastating flooding can be. Environment Agency officers have been working around the clock across the country, but especially in Somerset, and I thank them for their efforts during this testing time. In Somerset, we have already invested £75 million and are continuing to boost flood defences in the area - including building the Bridgwater Tidal Barrier to protect 12,800 homes and businesses.

Julie Foley, Director of Flood Risk Strategy at the Environment Agency, said:

We are continuing to see significant rainfall in the southwest and other parts of the UK, and so our teams are taking every step they can to protect people, homes and businesses. We are operating emergency pumps and flood storage areas to minimise the risk of further flooding, and many thousands of homes and businesses have been protected. But this is little comfort to the those who have been flooded, and we will continue to do all we can to help communities affected. It’s crucial that the public heed warnings from local responders, sign up for flood warnings and make sure they do not to drive through flood water.

This Government inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record and immediately took steps to repair existing assets by pumping over £100m in essential maintenance.

For the year up to June 2025, more than 24,000 homes and businesses were better protected from floods as 151 new schemes were delivered.

Long term, a record £10.5 billion to protect a further 900,000 properties by 2036 is being invested right across the country, creating thousands of jobs and preventing billions of pounds of economic damage.

This includes funding new schemes in Somerset, including the £249m Bridgwater Tidal Barrier, which is expected to protect 12,800 more homes and businesses.