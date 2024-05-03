Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published

Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

This COVID-19 and flu surveillance bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for COVID-19 and flu.

The flu and COVID-19 surveillance report has been published at National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports: 2023 to 2024 season.

COVID-19 surveillance data for week 17

COVID-19 activity increased across most indicators.

SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased to 7.1% compared with 4.6% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

COVID-19 hospitalisations increased slightly to 2.56 per 100,000 compared with 1.97 per 100,000 in the previous week.

COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions remained low and stable at 0.07 per 100,000 in week 17.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents increased compared to the previous week, with 17 incidents reported in England during week 17.

The highest hospital admission rate regionally is currently in the North East at 3.90 per 100,000.

Those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which remained stable at 25.93 per 100,000, with small increases across the remaining age groups including those aged between 65 and 84.

The spring 2024 COVID-19 vaccination programme is now live. Those eligible can visit Book COVID-19 vaccination appointment or can use the NHS app to book their appointment. Those without access to the internet can call 119 to book an appointment. NHS will be sending texts, emails and NHS app messages to remind those eligible to book their appointments but they do not have to wait to be contacted. Vaccination will end on 30 June 2024.

The eligible cohorts include:

adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June 2024

residents in care homes for older adults

individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed

Flu surveillance data for week 17

Overall, influenza activity remained stable and at low levels.

Influenza positivity remained stable at 2.6% in week 17 compared with 2.4% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.

The total number of confirmed influenza acute respiratory incidents decreased compared to the previous week, with 2 incidents reported in England during week 17.

Overall, influenza hospitalisations remained stable and was at low levels at 0.50 per 100,000 compared with 0.49 per 100,000 in the previous week.

The overall ICU or HDU rate for influenza was low at 0.03 per 100,000 compared with 0.02 in the previous week and was within the baseline impact range.

Emergency department (ED) attendances for influenza-like-illness (ILI) remained stable.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said: