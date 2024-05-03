UK Health Security Agency
|Printable version
Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published
Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
This COVID-19 and flu surveillance bulletin brings together the latest surveillance data, along with the latest public health advice for COVID-19 and flu.
The flu and COVID-19 surveillance report has been published at National flu and COVID-19 surveillance reports: 2023 to 2024 season.
COVID-19 surveillance data for week 17
COVID-19 activity increased across most indicators.
SARS-CoV-2 positivity increased to 7.1% compared with 4.6% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.
COVID-19 hospitalisations increased slightly to 2.56 per 100,000 compared with 1.97 per 100,000 in the previous week.
COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) admissions remained low and stable at 0.07 per 100,000 in week 17.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents increased compared to the previous week, with 17 incidents reported in England during week 17.
The highest hospital admission rate regionally is currently in the North East at 3.90 per 100,000.
Those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, which remained stable at 25.93 per 100,000, with small increases across the remaining age groups including those aged between 65 and 84.
The spring 2024 COVID-19 vaccination programme is now live. Those eligible can visit Book COVID-19 vaccination appointment or can use the NHS app to book their appointment. Those without access to the internet can call 119 to book an appointment. NHS will be sending texts, emails and NHS app messages to remind those eligible to book their appointments but they do not have to wait to be contacted. Vaccination will end on 30 June 2024.
The eligible cohorts include:
- adults aged 75 years and over by 30 June 2024
- residents in care homes for older adults
- individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed
Flu surveillance data for week 17
Overall, influenza activity remained stable and at low levels.
Influenza positivity remained stable at 2.6% in week 17 compared with 2.4% in the previous week. This is based on a percentage of people who test positive among those with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories, reported through the Respiratory DataMart surveillance system.
The total number of confirmed influenza acute respiratory incidents decreased compared to the previous week, with 2 incidents reported in England during week 17.
Overall, influenza hospitalisations remained stable and was at low levels at 0.50 per 100,000 compared with 0.49 per 100,000 in the previous week.
The overall ICU or HDU rate for influenza was low at 0.03 per 100,000 compared with 0.02 in the previous week and was within the baseline impact range.
Emergency department (ED) attendances for influenza-like-illness (ILI) remained stable.
Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said:
Now is the time to get a COVID-19 spring booster if you’re eligible, as we’re starting to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations after a few weeks of low activity.
The COVID-19 vaccine offers the best protection for those most at risk as the virus spreads. So, if you are aged 75 and over, a resident in a care home for older adults, or have a weakened immune system, book now. You don’t have to wait for the NHS to get in contact with you.
If you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19 try to stay at home, as this helps protect others, especially those who are vulnerable. If you do need to go out when you are unwell, especially if you attending settings with vulnerable people, consider wearing a mask.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/flu-and-covid-19-surveillance-report-published
Latest News from
UK Health Security Agency
Latest measles statistics published03/05/2024 09:15:00
Regular measles statistics updates issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published19/04/2024 11:15:00
Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Latest measles statistics published19/04/2024 09:20:00
Regular measles statistics updates issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Latest measles statistics published12/04/2024 10:10:00
Regular measles statistics updates issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published12/04/2024 09:10:00
Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Travellers urged check on vaccinations to protect against risks11/04/2024 16:10:00
UKHSA urges overseas travellers, including Hajj pilgrims, to check well in advance to ensure they are up to date and have all necessary vaccinations
Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published05/04/2024 10:10:00
Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.
Latest data on scarlet fever published04/04/2024 15:10:00
UKHSA has published the latest data on scarlet fever cases in England. Scarlet fever is circulating, as expected for this time of year.