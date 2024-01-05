Flu and COVID-19 surveillance report published

Weekly national influenza and COVID-19 report, COVID-19 activity, seasonal flu and other seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Latest update

The latest national flu and COVID-19 surveillance report, which includes respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) data, and national norovirus and rotavirus surveillance report, have been published along with the latest public health advice.

COVID-19 surveillance up until end of week 52

Overall COVID-19 activity showed mixed activity between week 52 and 51, whilst we have seen increases since the publication of our previous report in week 50.

SARS-CoV-2 positivity decreased to 10.1%, from 11.2% in the previous week, according to data from Respiratory DataMart.

COVID-19 case rates and positivity in Pillar 1 remained stable, with decreases observed in some age groups, regions, and ethnic groups in week 52.

The total number of reported SARS-CoV-2 confirmed acute respiratory incidents remained stable compared to the previous week, with 50 incidents reported in England during week 52.

COVID-19 hospitalisations increased to 5.2 per 100,000 in week 52, compared to 4.8 per 100,000 in the previous week. Hospitalisations were highest in the group of those aged 85 years and over.

COVID-19 ICU admissions increased in week 52 compared to the previous week.

Two-thirds (66%) of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 cases were classified as BA.2.86 (V-23AUG-01) in week 52.

The highest hospital admission rate is currently in South West at 6.48 per 100,000. Most regions experienced an increase in hospital admission rates this week.

Among age groups, those aged 85 years and over had the highest hospital admission rate, reaching 55.01 per 100,000, with increases observed in all other age groups except those aged 5 to 14 years.

The overall weekly ICU or HDU admission rate for week 51 increased to 0.24 per 100,000 from 0.15 per 100,000 in the previous week. The ICU or HDU admission rate increased at low levels in week 52 across UKHSA regions and age groups.

A total of 7,835,586 people aged 65 and over in England have been vaccinated with an autumn 2023 COVID-19 booster dose since 1 September 2023, totalling 70.2% of that population.

Flu surveillance up until end of week 52

Through Respiratory DataMart, influenza positivity increased slightly to 11.8% in week 52 compared to week 51 11.2% in the previous week.

Primary care surveillance indicated a decrease in influenza-like-illness (ILI) consultations to 4.9 per 100,000 in week 52 compared to 7.7 per 100,000 the previous week and remained within the baseline activity level range.

During week 52, 14 confirmed influenza acute respiratory incidents were reported in England.

Influenza hospitalisations increased to 6.8 per 100,000 from 5.1 per 100,000 last week, and has crossed the medium impact threshold.

Intensive care unit (ICU) or high dependency unit (HDU) admissions increased compared to the previous week and remained the low impact threshold. Emergency department attendances for ILI increased nationally.

Weekly influenza vaccine uptake for the 2023 to 2024 season showed higher rates for those aged 2 years and those aged 3 years, but lower rates for those aged 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those under 65 years in clinical risk groups compared to the equivalent week in the previous season (2022 to 2023).

The overall flu ICU or HDU rate increased to 0.17 per 100,000 compared to 0.10 per 100,000 in the previous week. The rate last week remained within baseline activity levels.The provisional proportion of people in England who have received the 2023 to 2024 influenza vaccine in targeted groups is as follows:

76.9% in all aged 65 years and over; vaccine uptake is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

43% in all aged 3 years, which is higher compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

42.9% in all aged 2 years, which is higher compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

40.1% in those aged under 65 years in a clinical risk group, which is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

30.7% in all pregnant women, which is lower compared to the equivalent week in the 2022 to 2023 season

Dr Mary Ramsay, Director of Public Health Programmes at UKHSA, said:

Over the festive period, we have seen an increase in both COVID-19 and flu activity. More socialising indoors during periods of cold weather allows viruses to spread more easily. It’s likely that we could see further increases as we head further into winter and the weather drops colder. The winter peak for flu is still to come and may coincide with high levels of COVID-19. As we head back to work or school, the best way to help stop the spread of respiratory infections, like COVID-19 and flu, when you are unwell, is to reduce contact with other people, especially those who are vulnerable. If you have symptoms such as a continuous cough, sore throat or high temperature, try to reschedule your plans until you feel better in order to protect others. Remember that it’s still not too late to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine if you’re eligible. Those eligible for a flu and COVID-19 vaccine, such as those aged over 65, pregnant women, and clinical risk groups can still speak to their GP about getting vaccinated. Local pharmacies also continue to offer both bookable flu and walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for free on the NHS. Children aged 2 or 3 years are also eligible for a quick and painless nasal spray flu vaccine from their GP. It’s fine to send your child to school or nursery with a minor cough or common cold if they are otherwise well and do not have a high temperature. But if your child has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better, and the fever has resolved.

RSV surveillance up until end of week 52

RSV activity has decreased but is still circulating widely.

The overall positivity (among people with symptoms tested at sentinel ‘spotter’ laboratories) decreased to 5.8%, with the highest positivity in those aged under 5 years at 14.2%.

Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:

RSV cases overall are decreasing, including in children below 5 years old, but the virus is still circulating widely and being detected in young children and older adults admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties. RSV infections are usually mild but can cause breathing difficulties in babies and the elderly. Initial symptoms in infants are similar to a cold but can go on to include breathing more quickly or noisily and having difficulties feeding. For more information and advice, search for bronchiolitis on the NHS website. You can protect yourself and others by washing your hands regularly, using a tissue to catch coughs or sneezes and washing your hands afterwards, and staying away from others if you feel unwell. RSV is another reason why babies need protection from tobacco smoke as this is linked with more severe RSV infections.

Norovirus surveillance up until end of week 51

Norovirus activity has been increasing since week 44 of 2023, particularly in adults aged 65 and older. Laboratory reports in weeks 50 and 51 were 49% higher than the 5-season average for the same period 2-week period.

The total number of EV outbreaks reported during weeks 50 and 51 remained lower than the 5-season average for the same 2-week period, with the majority of outbreaks in care home settings.

Amy Douglas, Norovirus Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: